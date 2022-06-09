Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 June, 2022, 4:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dhaka, Jakarta to get wheat as India allows 0.5m tonnes export

Published : Thursday, 9 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127

Indonesia and Bangladesh have emerged as the biggest beneficiaries of the post-ban despatches, with each importing at least 1 lakh tonnes of Indian wheat, a trading source said.
On top of these, the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) had earlier allowed exports of 61,500 tonnes to Egypt. These supplies also include aid.
Importantly, 27.4 lakh tonnes of wheat (worth $902 million) have been exported until June 2 this fiscal, about four times from a year before. In FY22, the country had exported a record 72 lakh tonnes of wheat worth $2.12 billion.
India shipped out as much as 11.3 lakh tonnes of wheat in May, of which 4-5 lakh tonnes were despatched after a ban on the grain's exports was imposed on May 13, sources told FE. The total shipment of the grain in May was close to 3 times of the level a year before.
Indonesia and Bangladesh have emerged as the biggest beneficiaries of the post-ban despatches, with each importing at least 1 lakh tonnes of Indian wheat, a trading source said. On top of these, the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) had earlier allowed exports of 61,500 tonnes to Egypt. These supplies also include aid. Importantly, 27.4 lakh tonnes of wheat (worth $902 million) have been exported until June 2 this fiscal, about four times from a year before. In FY22, the country had exported a record 72 lakh tonnes of wheat worth $2.12 billion.
While prohibiting wheat exports last month to curb domestic price rise, the government stated the shipments that were already backed by letters of credit (LCs) issued before the ban would be allowed. New Delhi also made it amply clear that it would cater for the genuine need of neighbouring countries and food-deficit nations through government-to-government deals and honour supply commitments already made. By proceeding, you are agreeing to our Terms and Conditions. To find out what personal data we collect and how we use it, please visit our Privacy Policy.
However, suspecting a flood of fake and illegal LCs, the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) last week warned wheat exporters that it would examine cases for referral to the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Economic Offence Wing if they were found to be using back-dated LCs to get permits for shipping out the grain.    
    -Financial Express (India)


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Bangladesh Krishi Bank Inaugurates the ‘Remittance Service Month’
Dhaka Bank inks deal with GPH Ispat
Islami Bank Foundation donates medical supplies for Ctg fire victims
TAP, FairMart sign deal to facilitate Eid shoppers
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Owners’ role in deadly fire at Ctg off dock questioned
Tk 476cr tax realised thru electronic collection system


Latest News
Requisition: HC bars police from keeping vehicles for over 7 days
Suspended PBI official sent to jail over Khulna college girl’s rape
No shortage of spices in market ahead of Eid: Traders
Re-excavation work of old Buriganga channel likely to start this month: Taposh
BNP blasts govt for inflicting great misery on people
Case filed over DBC TV news producer’s murder in city
PM greets FIFA WC's original trophy in Bangladesh
Polls to be held in a free, credible manner: CEC
Boy drowns in Chattogram
None will be spared if Sheikh Hasina is given death threat: Nanak
Most Read News
Mob attack police in Dhaka, three injured
Fifa World Cup trophy in Dhaka for 36 hours
Russia returns bodies of 210 Ukrainian fighters to Kyiv
BJP leader arrested for anti-Muslim comments
Lavrov discussing food corridor with Turkey
First time, cancer vanishes for 18 patients in drug trial
Significance of Six-Point Movement in our national life
Kane's 50th England goal rescues draw with Germany
US suggests to speak out against Russia: Envoy
CSTO should become balancing factor in Euro-Atlantic region: Lavrov
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft