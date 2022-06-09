BD yet to reap full benefits of duty-free Chinese market



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi (3rd from right) and Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming (3rd from left) attenda seminar on 'Making the Most of Market Access in China: What Needs to be Done?' jointly organized by Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) and Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in the city on Wednesday.

Experts made the observations at a seminar on 'Making the Most of Market Access in China: What Needs to be Done?' jointly organized by Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) and Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in the city on Wednesday.

Experts laid emphasis on promoting products quality, export diversification and signing of trade agreement to boost Chinese investment-backed export expansion in Bangladesh.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming on the occasion said Bangladesh would be member of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) soon which will help her to promote export and welfare by trade and investment.

He said the relationship between Bangladesh and China is well in trade and investment. However, Chinese commercial bank can be set up in Bangladesh as there are a lot of projects Chinese companies are under taking here; many mega projects will also complete soon," he added.

Jiming also said, "Bangladesh has a brighter future. There is a meaningful industrialization. China government provides Bangladesh zero tariff export facilities. It's a very crucial. We are working G2G as well."

Commerce Minister TipuMunshi said, "Our apparels are exported more in USA and European countries but the volume is lower in Chinese market. We have to work and make proper strategy to take the opportunities."

He said Bangladesh is going to graduate from LDC by 2026 and now we need a comprehensive action plan. Besides, the gabs in different sectors should be addressed soon. And, more and more trade fairs should be held, branding of our products is also required.

RAPID chairman Dr. Mohammad Abdur Razzaque said despite obtaining zero-tariff market access for most products, Bangladesh's exports to China remain rather modest. Since 2021, China has provided Bangladesh duty-free market access in almost 98 per cent of tariff lines.

"Bangladesh exported to China was $680 million in 2021 FY while Bangladesh imports around $13 billion from China each year. Bangladesh's potential exports to China should be at least $3 billion," the economist informed.

The duty-free benefits will end with graduation in 2026 and Bangladesh should negotiate trade agreement with China. As part of the agreement, China can consider Bangladesh as a regional manufacturing hub to supply to other markets," he said.

RAPID executive director and Dhaka University professor Dr M Abu Eusuf moderated the function and BCCCI president Gazi Golam Murtoza was chair there.

BCCCI Acting Secretary General Al Mamun Mridha said the trade gab should be reduced. Bangladesh can take the opportunities through product value addition. Shipping cost should be reduced to facilitate trade. He also urged Chinese investors to invest more in Bangladesh's potential sectors like e-commerce and agriculture.

Vice Chairman of Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) AHM Ahsan said they should assess the matters how to increase Bangladesh's export volume. "Our main exportable item is RMG. Our export growth is low in Chinese marker despite more tariff facilities there. We have to work as per the demand of Chinese market," he added.







