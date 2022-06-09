

DBC journo found dead in city

The deceased was identified as Abdul Bari. He was a producer at the Programme Department of the DBC News.

The blood-stained body was found at Gulshan Niketan residential area opposite Police Plaza.

Receiving information, a team of police from Hatirjheel Police Station went to the spot and recovered the blood-stained body around 7:00am. The body bore stab marks in the chest and throat, said Abul Hasan, Officer-in-Charge of Gulshan Police Station.

According to police, Abdul Bari, 35, was murdered seven to eight hours ago. He might have been killed over previous enmity, police suspect. He hailed from Sirajganj Sadar and used to live at Mohakhali area in Dhaka.

The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for postmortem.

