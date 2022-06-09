Video
Thursday, 9 June, 2022, 4:09 AM
DBC journo  found dead in city

Published : Thursday, 9 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Staff Correspondent

The body of a private television channel producer was recovered from a place at Gulshan Niketan near Hatirjheel on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Bari. He was a producer at the Programme Department of the DBC News.
The blood-stained body was found at Gulshan Niketan residential area opposite Police Plaza.  
Receiving information, a team of police from Hatirjheel Police Station went to the spot and recovered the blood-stained body around 7:00am. The body bore stab marks in the chest and throat, said Abul Hasan, Officer-in-Charge of Gulshan Police Station.
According to police, Abdul Bari, 35, was murdered seven to eight hours ago. He might have been killed over previous enmity, police suspect. He hailed from Sirajganj Sadar and used to live at Mohakhali area in Dhaka.
The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for postmortem.
Police said there were many marks of stab injuries on his throat and chest. A blood-stained knife, a moneybag and a mobile phone set were recovered from beside the body.



