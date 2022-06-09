Video
Police Sergeant Beating Up

5 remanded, 1 granted bail

Published : Thursday, 9 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Court Correspondent

Five persons including two lawyers were placed on a three-day remand each in a case filed over mob beating of a traffic police sergeant and two policemen in Dhaka's Jurain area.
Another female lawyer Advocate Yasmin Jahan Nishat Bhuiyan was granted bail in the case.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the order on Tuesday.
The remanded persons are Shohag-Ul-Islam Roni, Yasin Arafat Bhuiyan, Md Sharif, Md Nahid and Md Russel. Shohag and Arafat is lawyer. The court considered Advocate Yasmin Jahan Nishat Bhuiyan's bail as she is in advanced stage of pregnancy.
Inspector Khandaker Jalal Uddin Mahmud of Shyampur Police Station, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced the five persons with a seven day remand plea each.  And the IO did not want remand plea for woman lawyer.
During the hearing, Roni was brought before the court with the help of four policemen as he was not in a position to move.
He was inhumanely tortured in police custody, Roni - a lawyer.
Hundreds of lawyers gathered in front of the court where hearing on the remand prayer was held.
They chanted slogans demanding release of the lawyers accused in the case.
Following the incident of mob beating, Sergeant Ali Hossain of Wari Traffic Division filed the case naming three persons and 1,000 to 2,000 unnamed accused with Shyampur Police Station.
Sergeant Ali came under attack from a group of people in Dhaka's Jurain area following an altercation with commuters on a motorcycle. The video of the incident went viral on social media.
The incident happened on Monday morning when the sergeant stopped a motorcyclist - with a woman as pillion passenger - for going on the wrong side of the road.
Local residents said that the incident took place on Monday at about 9:30am near Jurain traffic police box when a person was driving the bike while his wife was a pillion rider. The traffic policemen stopped the vehicle and wanted to check the driving licence and other documents.
An argument broke out between the rider and the policemen. The woman also joined the protest and argued with the policemen that allegedly assaulted the woman. As she shouted for help, locals rushed there and started beating the policemen.
The video footage that went viral showed that the policemen were manhandled by the local people. It also showed a group of people attacking the police while many others chased them.
Police claimed that the motorbike was on the wrong side of the road when the traffic policemen intercepted it, the riders started arguing with the lawmen.
The injured police members are Sergeant Ali Hossain of DMP Wari traffic division, Constable Sirajul Islam and Shaympur Police Sub-Inspector Utpal Dutta.


