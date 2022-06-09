Video
Home Back Page

India allows export of 12 lakh MT wheat against LCs

Published : Thursday, 9 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Staff Correspondent

India allows traders to export around 12 lakh metric tons of wheat as it seeks to clear cargoes stuck at ports since last month's sudden ban of exports of the grain.
Quoting the government and trade sources, The Economic Times of the Indiatimes Group, reports on Wednesday that even after New Delhi's permission to export that much, about five lakh tonnes of wheat could remain sitting at ports, as some traders have failed to secure export permits.
New Delhi banned wheat exports in a surprise move on May 14, saying it would allow overseas shipments backed by already issued letters of credit (LCs) and to countries that request supplies 'to meet their food security needs'.
The permission to allow shipments of cargoes stuck at ports will help ease shortages in countries such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal - the nations that rely most on Indian wheat.
The bulk of cargo would go to Bangladesh and other likely destinations include Nepal, Indonesia, the Philippines and Sri Lanka among others, the newspaper reports citing a New Delhi-based trader with a global trading firm.
According to Bangladesh's Food Ministry sources, Bangladesh's supply order of around six lakh tonnes of wheat is now pending for the Indian government's permission.
Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Monday said the Indian authorities have been examining the LCs and supply orders for consideration. Hopefully, they will allow traders to export in Bangladesh.
Based on the LCs issued before May 14, the government would issue registration certificates required for wheat exports, said two senior government officials who declined to be named as they are not authorised to talk to the media.
Following the export ban, India has allowed wheat shipments of 469,202 tonnes but at least 17 lakh tonnes are still lying at ports, raising quality concerns due to looming monsoon rains.
Traders with valid LCs will be allowed to export but those with insufficient documentation will not get export authorisation, the government sources said.
The traders who have not received permission for exports want the government to let them ship out to foreign countries requesting New Delhi for wheat supplies, dealers said.
"These traders are requesting the government to allow them to export under government-to-government deals," the New Delhi-based trader said, adding, "They are also asking people who have got certificates (to export) to buy their cargoes stuck at ports."
The government and trade sources last month said India was considering allowing traders to ship out some of their wheat sitting at ports.


« PreviousNext »

