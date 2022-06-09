453 sued for beating up policemen in city’s Jurain

A case has been filed against 453 people for beating up three traffic police and vandalising a police box in the capital's Jurain.

The victim traffic sergent Md Ali Hossain lodged the case with Shampur Police Station on Tuesday night accusing 453 people, mentioning the name of three, the police station Office in-Charge Mofizul Alam confirmed.

The incident took place on Tuesday when a traffic sergeant stopped Rony who was driving a motorcycle while his wife was a pillion rider. He was coming from the wrong side of the road, locals said.

Shah Iftekharul Alam, Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Wari Division), said Md Rony was driving a motorcycle from the wrong direction at Jurain Railgate area around 10:15am.

"Rony started altercation with on-duty traffic sergeant Ali Hossain when he wanted to check the documents," he said.











