HC bars cops from using  requisitioned vehicles for more than 7 days

In the full text of a verdict, the High Court issued a set of directives including directing the police not to keep any vehicle after requisition for more than seven days.

The HC bench comprising Justice Naima Haider and Justice Khizir Ahmed Choudhury delivered the verdict on July 31 in 2019, and the full text of the verdict was released on Wednesday. "Police will not be allowed to keep any vehicle after requisition for more than seven days," according to the full text of the verdict.

The HC verdict also directed the authorities concerned to follow the guideline. It said that all requisition of vehicles must be for the public interest and if it is not for public interest, legal action must be taken against the responsible police officer.

In its judgement the HC bench said only the Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner is authorised to requisition vehicles and those will only be used for the public interest. No police officer or his family can be allowed to use those vehicles for their personal gain, it noted.

The cost of fuel and all other expenses of requisitioned vehicles must be borne by the concerned authorities and a committee will determine any compensation and daily allowances for the vehicle. The compensation will be given within 15 days, according to the verdict.

If any allegation is filed about requisition of transport, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner will investigate and take necessary action, the verdict noted. The HC said that if any requisitioned transport is damaged then the police will compensate the owner of the vehicle.











