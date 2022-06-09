No crisis of spices in market ahead of Eid-ul-Adha: Traders

There is no shortage of spices in the market ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, hence no fear of price hike. Md. Enayet Ullah, President of Bangladesh Wholesale Spice Traders Association, assured this during a discussion meeting on stocks, imports, supply and price situation of daily essential commodities organized by the FBCCI on Wednesday with Moulavibazar Traders Association.

The President of the MoulavibazarTraders Association Syed Md. Bashir Uddin said, if anyone attempts to manipulate the market ahead of Eid, the association will take punitive actions as per the rules.

Earlier, while speaking as the chief guest, FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin called upon the businessmen to conduct their business honestly. He said that the whole world is going through an unusual situation right now. At such times, traders need to be more responsible. The FBCCI will not take responsibility for a few dishonest businessmen. The president said, 99 per cent business do their business fairly, and they should work together to protect a handful of dishonest traders. FBCCI chief further urged the shop owners' associations to control the retail market price. At the same time, he called traders for decreasing the prices in festivals as the other countries do.

He said, the Control of Essential Commodities Act is a very old one. As the country has been developing fast over the recent years and the trend will be continued further, the Essential Commodities Act should be amended. FBCCI has already discussed with the Commerce Ministry and Consumer Right Protection Department in this regard, he informed.

The forthcoming budget is a very crucial one on the current world perspective, Jashim Uddin remarked. He said, giving relief to the people and curbing the inflation should be the priorities in the upcoming budget. Tax and duty burden on daily necessary goods should be taken away and the revenue can be collected from imposing extra tax on luxury items.

Thanking the Prime Minister for the new gas tariff, FBCCI chief said, the distribution companies proposed more than 100 per cent price increase. But considering the industry capability, under the Prime Minister's visionary guidance, the tariff rate for the medium and large industries became rational, and in contrast, the price was decreased for small and cottage industries.

This decision will further expedite the industrialization of the country, Jashim Uddin remarked.

FBCCI Senior Vice-President and Convenor of the FBCCI Market Monitoring Committee Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu said, the whole business community is being blamed for the only one per cent dishonest traders. He said that these dishonest businessmen should be identified and brought under the law. Mentioning the edible oil crisis in the last days of Ramadan, Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu urged the businessmen not to repeat the same in Eid-Ul-Adha.

FBCCI Director Abu Motaleb, Harun Or Roshid, Former President of Moulvibazar Babosayee Samity Alhaj Abdur Razzak, General Secretary of the present Committee Azmol Hossain Bablu also spoke at the meeting.

Among others, FBCCI Vice-President Md. Amin Helaly, Md. Habib Ullah Dawn, M A Razzak Khan Raj were also present at the discussion meeting. After the meeting, the FBCCI leaders visited a number of wholesale shops at Moulavibazar.









