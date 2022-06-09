President’s parade held at BMA



Qatar armed forces Chief Lt Gen Salem Hamad Al-Akil Al-Nabet taking the salute of commissioned officer cadets of the 82nd BMA Long Course of Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA) at Bhataiary Parade Ground in Chattogram on Wednesday. photo : ispr

Chief of Staff of the Qatar Armed Forces Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Al-Akil Al-Nabet attended the ceremony as the chief guest, reviewed the smartly turned-out parade and took salute at the march past and handed over trophy, certificates and flying badges among the cadets.

At the end of three-year of rigorous military training, a total of 196 officer cadets of the 82nd BMA long-term course were commissioned through this pleasant parade.

Among the commissioned officers in the Bangladesh Army, there are 160 male and 18 female officers, said a press release.

Among the commissioned officers, seven Palestinian and one Sri Lankan officers who will join their respective armies.

Battalion Senior Under Officer Md. Tanvir Rahim was considered the best smart cadet of the course and was awarded the Army Sword of Honour and the Army Chief Gold Medal for excellence in military matters. After completing the training, the cadets took formal oath.

Later, parent and guardian of the cadets who completed the training presented rank badges to the new officers. -BSS









