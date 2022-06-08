Edible oil import to be slashed

In the fiscal year 2020-21, Bangladesh imported edible oil of around Tk16,000 crore while in the first 10 months of the current fiscal, edible oil worth Tk20,000 crore has already been imported.

In this situation, the government has taken a master plan to reduce dependence on edible oil import in next three years. Under the master plan, more than 10 lakh metric tons of edible oil will be produced locally without reducing production of paddy. It would save Tk10,000 crore from edible oil importing.

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, also presidium member of Awami League, on Tuesday made the remark while addressing a meeting on reducing the import dependence of edible oil at his ministry conference room. Later, the Minister briefed media about the meeting decisions.

"We import 90 per cent of the demand of edible oil now. This year, we are facing huge crisis of edible oil. To meet up our demand, the government has been importing oil with higher price due to the increasing price in the international markets. A huge amount of foreign currencies has been going abroad to pay the price creating pressure on the reserve," he said, adding that considering the situation, the master plan was taken to increase local edible oil production following the instruction of Prime Minister.

According to the master plan, the cultivation of mustard, sesame, nuts, soybean, sunflower and other oil crops will be increased to around 23,600 hectares of land increasing three times than 8,600 hectares. The target of growing oil crops was set at 29 lakh tonnes from existing 12 lakh tonnes aiming at producing 10 lakh tonnes edible oil from existing three lakh tonnes.

The meeting was informed that there is a demand of around 24 lakh tonnes of edible oil in the country now. Against the demand, we grow around three lakh tonnes of mustard, sesame and sunflower in the country. It's only 12 per cent of our demand.