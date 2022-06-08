Banks of Padma humming with uplift activities centring Bridge

The neglected Shariatpur district, once ranked 64th in terms of development out of 64 districts of the country, is now seeing a glimpse of hope for the dream project Padma Bridge. Despite being a nearer district of the capital Dhaka, Shariatpur was neglected due to lack of direct connection with the capital for the Padma River.

As the much anticipated Padma Bridge is now ready for inauguration, it is hoped that despair of people of the district is going to be over. A great work of development is going on in Shariatpur.

The Padma Bridge is opening the door of expectation for various developments in Shariatpur including construction of communication, economy and industrial establishments and infrastructure. Not only Sharatpur, the bridge has opened the door for prosperity and development of 21 districts in the southern part of the country. The dream Padma Bridge which was a heartiest demand of about eight crore people in the region is now a reality.

A new dimension of development of communication system of the whole country has been added with the south-western part of the country. World-class cities like Singapore and Hong Kong will be built on both sides of the Padma Bridge. Tourists from home and abroad will come to see the Padma Bridge, one of the most beautiful bridges in the world.

According to our Shariatpur correspondent, on the banks of the Padma, world class restaurants, resorts, hotels, motels and many other luxurious establishments will be established at Naodoba, Jazira. Airports are also on the list of possibilities to be developed. Establishment of Sheikh Hasina Weaving Village is underway at Naodoba, Jazira, landing point of Padma Bridge. The area will be filled with various industries. There will be huge employment opportunities for working people.

In particular, the bridge will contribute significantly to the social, economic and industrial development of the relatively underdeveloped region. The Padma Bridge is considered as a very important infrastructure for the country's transport network and regional economic development. The bridge will have future gas and fiber optic cable expansion. The people on the banks of the Padma are hoping for a massive expansion of trade and commerce in all areas.









