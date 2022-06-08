Video
All involved in food sector will come under one umbrella: Minister

Published : Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207
Staff Correspondent

Country's businessmen involved in food sector's production to marketing levels have been working under 18 separate authorities of the government. As a result, the authorities have been facing difficulties to handle them. To eliminate the obstacles and controlling them, the food sector businessmen would be brought under one umbrella.
Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Tuesday made the disclosure at a seminar held in a city hotel marking the World Food Safety Day observed on Tuesday (June 7). Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) organized the event.
Food Ministry Secretary Dr Nazmanara Khanum chaired the seminar while former Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr Faras Uddin Ahmed, Food and Agriculture Organization Country Director Robert Simpson, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agriculture University Vice Chancellor Giasuddin Miah and representatives from different organizations joined and spoke.
Sadhan Majumder said there are disagreements between the ministries of Food, Agriculture,
Commerce and Industry over monitoring the activities of the food traders and producers. A proposal was placed at the Cabinet meeting to decide about their supervising authority. The Cabinet will give its decision soon as to which one of the 18 authorities will supervise them.
At present, the BFSA has been working day and night to ensure food safety. But, it's not a licencing authority for the food traders. As a result, the authority has been facing problems to handle the traders for ensuring supply of safe food and food safety, he added.
"Mass awareness is urgent to control food grain price," he said, adding, "We are buying the rice packaged after polishing paying higher price, but not buying it from market with jute bags. That's why the rice traders have been taking the advantage of our unawareness."
Urging the food traders and exporters to improve the standard of their products, the Minister said that some people have been making food products unsafe for extra profits.
"We want that they will improve their quality and win the global market. Now, only the Bangladeshis have been consuming the products. We want foreigners to consume the Bangladeshi products too."
Regarding rice crashing and polishing, he said, "Law mentioning specific provisions of crashing and polishing rice and mixing necessary elements is drafted. If the law is passed in the Parliament and the provisions are followed strictly, the nutrition quality will be ensured. Hopefully, it would be passed in the next session of Sangsad. It would also ease controlling the food traders."


