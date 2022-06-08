Home boss smells ‘something’ behind Sitakunda fire

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan has expressed his apprehension that there may have been "something" behind the blast at BM Container Depot in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram district.

"I believe that something must have happened. Otherwise, so many lives would not have been lost," the minster told reporters following the namaz-e-janaza of firefighter Shakil Tarafdar held at Fire Service and Civil Defense Headquarters in Dhaka on Tuesday.

About a question on how the horrific blast took place in Chattogram, the Home Minister said, "We have to

inquire whether there was negligence of anyone or sabotage." He said whoever is involved in the blast would be brought under justice.

About the modernization of Fire service, Asaduzzaman Khan said, "Present condition of Fire Service is not similar to the past time. Now it is no longer a bell-ringing force but has become a modern force."

"Earlier, the Fire Service used to come to the spot after the fire was doused. The government has increased the capacity of this force. More work is being done to increase the capacity."

The Home Minister praised the bravery of the Fire Service in controlling the fire at the depot and termed their members as fearless.









