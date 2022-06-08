Video
Wednesday, 8 June, 2022
63 of 106 burn victims suffered eye injuries

Patient with cornea rapture may have to be flown abroad

Published : Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208
Staff Correspondent  

At least 63 victims of an explosion at BM Container Depot in Sitakunda have suffered eye injuries. They are undergoing treatment at Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH). Six of them will need to be taken to National Institute of Ophthalmology & Hospital in Dhaka for advanced treatment. One
of the patient's cornea has ruptured. He may have to be taken out of the country for better treatment.
Prof Deen Mohd Noorul Haq, former Director of National Institute of Ophthalmology & Hospital, made the remarks at a conference after visiting CMCH on Tuesday.
He said, "I have come to the hospital in Chittagong on the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to see the patients undergoing treatment for the fire. I have seen every patient. Some patients are seriously injured. Some of the injured were hit in the eyes only. The eye condition of five to six patients is very bad. They will need to be taken to National Institute of Ophthalmology & Hospital in Dhaka for advanced treatment. Different parts of their body have also been burnt. That is why it is not possible to take them to Dhaka now. One of the patient's cornea has ruptured. If necessary, he may have to be taken out of the country for further treatment."
"The health care services given to the injured patients at the CMCH was appropriate and the doctors here were managing the patients very well. They have successfully treated many complex patients before," he added.
However, in another press briefing on Tuesday Dr Samanta Lal Sen, Coordinator of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka said 16 patients are still undergoing treatment at the burn institute after being burnt in the fire at BM Container Depot at  Sitakunda in Chattogram. Of these, three are in critical condition.
He said, "A total of 19 patients had been brought to Dhaka since the Sitakunda incident on Monday night. Two of them were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). Another one, Khaledur Rahman, was sent to the Covid-19 unit of DMCH as he tested positive for Covid-19.
"Three of the 16 patients being treated at the Burn Institute are in the ICU and the rest are in the post-operative ward," he added.
Dr Samanta Lal Sen further said, "Almost all the patients undergoing treatment at the Burn Institute have eye problems. The doctors of DMCH are looking into the matter of their eyes and they are giving proper treatment."
Earlier, Khaledur Rahman, 56, who was burnt in the Sitakunda incident, was undergoing treatment at the DMCH hospital due to coronavirus infection. Twelve per cent of his body was burnt.
Besides, 87 burn patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Chattogram. The total number of patients undergoing treatment in Dhaka and Chattogram is 106.


