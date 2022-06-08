BM Container Depot fire extinguished after 62hrs



Pallbearers carrying the body of their dead colleague after the namaz-e-janaza of fire fighter Shakil Tarafdar, who died in the Sitakunda fire incident, at the Fire Service Headquarters in the city on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

"We have been able to control the flames and the area is out of danger now,' Commanding Officer of the 18th Brigade of the 24th Infantry Division Lt Col Ariful Islam told journalists around 9:00am outside the depot. He said there is still smoke coming out in the depot mainly from containers full of clothes. Water used to douse the fire is causing the smoke, he said.

"An expert team of Bangladesh Armed Forces is examining the area for the presence of any more hazardous substances. After receiving a final report from them we will be assured that there is no possibility of further danger," the Commander said.

Lt Col Ariful said, over 200 members of 24 infantry division have

worked day and night relentlessly to bring the fire under control in order to assist the firefighters.

Besides, sixty-two hours after it first sparked, fires are still burning at the BM Depot in Sitakunda. At least 12 containers of chemicals at the site are yet to be identified.

The death toll from the fire and subsequent explosions at BM Container Depot in Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila has risen to 44, with 12 of the victims being fire service personnel. Anisur Rahman, Deputy Director of Fire Service and Civil Defence in Chattogram division, made the remark at a press briefing on Tuesday. He said nine of the twelve deceased firefighters had been identified.

"Parts of two charred bodies were found by fire service officials while they were working at the site. It seems one of them is a firefighter but we are not sure yet," he added.

He said," We are not counting the body parts as new bodies as they could be from earlier victims."

In addition to the Fire Service and Civil Defence, more than 500 members of the Bangladesh Army, Navy, Police and RAB have been deployed to deal with the disaster.

Brig Gen Shamim Ahsan, Director of Chattogram Medical College Hospital said, "We have got 41 bodies and the authorities concerned have conducted the autopsy of 18 on Sunday." The identities of 25 people were confirmed, he said adding nine of them were firefighters. So far, 21 bodies have been handed over to the families.

According to fire service sources, the container depot contained a large quantity of chemicals called 'hydrogen peroxide'. Hydrogen peroxide is a chemical compound and it acts like explosives at high temperature.

The fire broke out at the BM Container Depot on Saturday at Sonachhari in Sitakunda upazila. Explosions also occurred during the fire. Over 200 people suffered injuries.

Around 130 people are undergoing treatment at the burn unit of CMCH, said Anisur Rahman, Deputy Director of Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The fire started at the container depot near Keshabpur Village in Shonaichari Union around 9:00pm on Saturday. As of the last count, 41 deaths had been confirmed from the blaze. Over two hundred were injured. The army, the navy, and the fire service were still working to extinguish the fire on Tuesday.

There are still intermittent fires on about 28 to 29 containers, said Md Faruk Hossain, Assistant Director of the Chattogram Division Fire Service, to the media on Tuesday morning. They have also identified the chemicals in 15 containers, but 12 containers remain unidentified.

Fire Service personnel say the BM Depot authorities have informed them of 27 containers of chemicals as of Tuesday. However, they say they were unable to confirm whether that was the full list of chemical containers.

Eight of the containers containing chemicals were burnt in the fire and seven others were moved to a safe distance, those involved in firefighting efforts said. They did not wish to comment further on the matter.

The BM Depot had about 4,300 containers - some of which were empty, while others held goods for import and export. About 3,000 containers were empty. BM Depot authorities have acknowledged that some containers held hydrogen peroxide.











