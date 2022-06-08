Monkeypox suspected Turkish man tests negative

Suspected a Monkeypox patient, Turkey citizen who has been admitted to Mohakhali Infectious Diseases Hospital in the capital, is not a Monkeypox case, said DGHS.

Prof Ahmedul Kabir, Additional Director General (Administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said, "I myself have diagnosed the patient. He has no Monkeypox symptom.

The rashes on his body are due to his long-term skin disease."

It is known that the man named Axi Alte, 32, arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2:00pm on a Turkish Airlines flight on Tuesday afternoon and has taken to the airport health centre on suspicion of contracting the Monkeypox virus while crossing immigration. He was later shifted to Mohakhali Infectious Diseases Hospital.

Prof Tahmina Shirin, Director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), confirmed the information.

Airport sources said that some symptoms of Monkeypox were seen in different parts of the person's body.

Mizanur Rahman, Director of the Infectious Diseases Hospital, said, "The man has been admitted to our hospital (Mohakhali Infectious Diseases Hospital) around 3:00pm on suspicion of being infected with Monkeypox. In the meantime, IEDCR has collected samples from that person. We kept him in a 10 bed isolation ward. The PCR test report will show if the person is actually infected with Monkeypox or not."

The Infectious Diseases Hospital of Mohakhali has been dedicated to treat if someone identified as Monkeypox patients. As part of the medical preparation of such patients, 10 beds have been prepared here. Although no Monkeypox patients have come to our hospital yet. We are ready to treat any such patient," he added.

However, the Monkeypox virus has recently been found in small mammals and rodents in the jungles of West and Central Africa. Meanwhile, on May 7, the first person to arrive in the UK from Nigeria was diagnosed with the Monkeypox virus. Patients infected with the virus have been found in various countries in Europe and North America.

Two days ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that Monkeypox had been detected in more than 700 people in 30 countries around the world. Of these, 21 are USA citizens.

According to the WHO, the symptoms of Monkeypox are mild. In the beginning fever, head and body pain, fatigue may be felt. The lymph glands may become swollen. In the first two or three days, rashes may appear all over the face. They look like chicken pox. Later they gradually take the form of watery and dry up in a few days. The virus lasts two to four weeks in a person's body. There is no fear of any major complications.











