Restructuring gender budget stressed to end violence against women

The gender experts underscored the need of budget allocation in the upcoming gender budget to prevent violence against women focusing enormous recent attacks on women and girls across the country.

"Such violence against women and girls causes huge loss not only for individual level but also the loss of the state which also affects the country's economy," Fahmida Khatun, an eminent economist and gender specialist said while referring to the current situation with regards to violence against women.

Talking about the existing gender budget's structure, she also said that the existing budget structure in Bangladesh is not working to curb the fear of violence against women, so this structure needs to be changed.

She also informed that although there are allocations for women in different ministries but it is not specific in areas, so it has become difficult to find out the performance of each ministry who are responsible to work with gender issues.

Referring to a recent report jointly produced by the Plan International Bangladesh and Centre for Policy Dialogue, titled "Budget Framework Analysis on Challenging Fear of Violence "she said that the fear of sexual harassment is one of the main causes of child marriage.

"And such fear among parents causes destruction for our girl child, therefore we need to address this issue and establish a monitoring cell through gender

budget," she said.

However, the research report shows that 25.7 per cent parents arrange their daughter's marriage at an early age due to social divisions, 62 per cent parents expressed their unwillingness to allow their daughters to the schools in fear of violence.

She also said that the girls are not able to manifest their potential for fear of violence therefore the government must allocate more budget to address violence against women and girl child related issues.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Aroma Dutt, a member of the reserved seat in the National Parliament, said that proper monitoring of the gender budget implementation is very essential to get positive result.

She also urged different ministries to use the technology to collect integrated data so that they can meet the existing challenges in the implementation of laws and policies.

"We are stuck in the same place due to lack of data. In this case the integrated data is very significant as this data shows on where and how the budget is being spent. It means if such method is being implemented then we can tress the areas where the respective ministries are working," She said while talking to the Daily Observer.

When asked what steps should be taken to fill up this gap, she suggested strong campaign violence against women and also identifies existing deficiencies and work together.

However, Aroma, also a human rights activist said that interlink between the respective ministries will help apply proper budget for the development of women.

Professor Tania Haque, Department of Women and Gender Studies of the University of Dhaka, said that there is a national action plan on violence against women, but there is no specific allocations in the budget.

We want prevention of this fear to come up in the budget, laws and policies. This fear exists everywhere from home to public gatherings.

There is a need to ensure that laws and policies are in place to prevent violence and the fear of violence against women, and to ensure adequate funding for implementation.

"We want to see how much of ministry's budget will work specifically to prevent child marriage, how much is being allocated and implemented to prevent violence against women," she added.











