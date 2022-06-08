Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 June, 2022, 1:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Modi shocked at Ctg fire incident

Published : Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 265
Staff Correspondent

Indian Prime Minister Naredra Modi expressed deep shock on the tragic fire accident at a container depot near Chattogram where many of lives were lost and so many injured survived.
In a signed letter addressed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Indian Prime Minister expressed his goodwill gesture to extend all possible support to Bangladesh government's efforts to relief and rehabilitation of the victims, a press release issued from the Press Wing of PMO stated on Tuesday.
At the end, Indian Prime Minister once again expressed his sincere condolences and sympathies from his government and brotherly people of India and offered prayers for the early recovery of the injured, it added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Edible oil import to be slashed
World Ocean Day today
Banks of Padma humming with uplift activities centring Bridge
Japan hopes for fair elections in BD
All involved in food sector will come under one umbrella: Minister
Home boss smells ‘something’ behind Sitakunda fire
63 of 106 burn victims suffered eye injuries
BM Container Depot fire extinguished after 62hrs


Latest News
First time, cancer vanishes for 18 patients in drug trial
Kane's 50th England goal rescues draw with Germany
60 held in anti-drug drives in city
Fifa World Cup trophy in Dhaka
Two killed in Joypurhat road accident
DBC News producer's body found in Hatirjheel
Ctg depot fire death toll stands 44 as one more victim dies
US suggested to speak out against Russia: Envoy
Turkish passenger with rashes not a Monkeypox case
CSTO should become balancing factor in Euro-Atlantic region: Lavrov
Most Read News
Mob attack police in Dhaka, three injured
UK PM wins confidence vote but suffers big rebellion
Serbia expresses dissatisfaction with cancellation of Lavrov's visit
More Americans banned from entering Russia
Bangladesh Budget 36% transparent!
Japan to widen export sanctions against Russia: foreign ministry
Banks asked to provide transaction report to clients to prevent forgery
Germany to boost military mission in Lithuania
Fire burns 16 shops in City’s Merul Badda
Historic Six-Point Day today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft