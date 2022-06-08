Modi shocked at Ctg fire incident

Indian Prime Minister Naredra Modi expressed deep shock on the tragic fire accident at a container depot near Chattogram where many of lives were lost and so many injured survived.

In a signed letter addressed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Indian Prime Minister expressed his goodwill gesture to extend all possible support to Bangladesh government's efforts to relief and rehabilitation of the victims, a press release issued from the Press Wing of PMO stated on Tuesday.

At the end, Indian Prime Minister once again expressed his sincere condolences and sympathies from his government and brotherly people of India and offered prayers for the early recovery of the injured, it added.







