Wednesday, 8 June, 2022, 1:00 PM
Budget for FY 2022-23 tomorrow

Finance Minister to mention challenges facing economy in budget speech

Published : Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 291
Mizanur Rahman

The government is set to place the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 in Parliament on Thursday.
The Russia-Ukraine war poses a formidable challenge to the new world following the Corona pandemic, which has led to skyrocketing prices of all commodities, including fuel, around the world.
The Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is going to place the budget in parliament next Thursday. The size of the budget has been finalized at Tk 678,064 crore, which was Tk 630,681 crore in the current fiscal. As such, the size of the new budget has been increased to Tk 74,383 crore. But the revenue earning less is less than the expenditure.
It has increased unbearably in Bangladesh. The production system is being disrupted. As the dollar market becomes volatile, so does the import-export sector. In such a hostile time, many challenges are coming in front of the government and hindering the development activities.
According to finance division sources, the Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is giving a final touch to the draft of his budget speech. His budget speech has been sent for printing.
In the draft budget, the Finance Minister has identified eight challenges to be faced in the upcoming days, which are the main challenges of the coming year's budget. By tackling these challenges, the government wants to make the country one of the developing countries by 2041. A projection has    already been made in this year's budget.
According to Finance Ministry sources, the government is most dependent on the National Board of Revenue (NBR). The NBR has been given the target of providing 55 per cent of the total budget for the current fiscal year, in all Tk 433,000 crore. In the first nine months of the current fiscal year (June-March) only Tk 200,000 crore has been collected.
In the current fiscal year which was Tk 379,000 crore.
The non-NBR tax collection will be Tk 18,000 crore and the non-tax receipts sector will be Tk 45,000 crore. The budget will mention that foreign grants of Tk 3,271 crore will be available in the next fiscal year.
In the next fiscal year, the interest of domestic and foreign loans will have to pay Tk 803,75 crore. Besides, there is development cost for implementation of big projects.
Borrowing deficit will be filled. In the next budget, there will be a deficit of Tk 245,064 crore, which is 5 per cent of the GDP. The deficit in the main budget of the current fiscal year was Tk 214,681 crore.
The government will have to rely more on the banking sector to meet the budget deficit in the upcoming fiscal year. The target for taking net loan from this sector is Tk 160,334 crore. Of this, the amount of long-term loan is Tk 68,192 crore. Short term loan of Tk 38,142 crore will be taken.
In the current fiscal year, the target of loan from the bank is Tk 76,452 crore. Later in the revised budget it has been increased to Tk 87,027 crore.
Among the non-bank loans for the next fiscal year, the target for borrowing from savings certificates alone has been set at Tk 35,000 crore, up from Tk 32,000 crore in the current fiscal year.
In the budget of the next fiscal year, the operating expenditure has been fixed at Tk 411,406 crore. Of this, Tk 373, 242 crore will have to be spent just to pay interest. Out of this interest, the interest cost of the internal debt of the country is Tk 73,175 crore. The interest on foreign loans will have to be calculated at Tk 7,200 crore.
In the current financial year, Tk 62,000 crore has been set aside for the expenditure of interest on internal loans. In the revised budget, it has been increased to Tk 65,000 crore.
The size of ADP for the next financial year has been fixed at Tk 246,066crore, which was Tk 225,324 crore in the current fiscal year. In the revised budget, it has been reduced to Tk 290,977 crore.
The Finance Minister will identify the challenges in his budget speech in Parliament as follows: "As every year, I have had a dialogue with the top business organizations, eminent economists and media personalities on the budget for the next fiscal year 2022-2023 as part of the budget formulation. In addition, I have received budget proposals from the Ministry Department and various organizations."
He will continue, "I am grateful to everyone for this. In these discussions, proposals and our analysis, the major challenges of the next financial year will be: (1) control of import-led inflation; (Ii) funding for increased subsidies for oil, gas and fertilizer inflation; (3) job creation by continuing private investment; (4) to keep the amount of foreign exchange reserves stable by keeping imports at a tolerable level; (5) to keep the interest rate of bank loan at current level; (6) increasing the amount of revenue and reducing the budget deficit; (7) delaying the implementation of less important projects and (8) increasing the scope of social security activities."


