Instability will cause factory closure, PM warns after RMG workers' protests

Published : Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 281

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said readymade garment factory workers are being instigated to stage protests and warned that instability in the export-focused sector will lead to closures.
"[Garment factory
workers] are protesting for a pay rise and many other demands. If exports stop, the garment factories will shut. We'll lose everything," she said at a discussion on Tuesday, organised by the Awami League.
"In that case, wage won't rise. Rather they'll [workers] lose job and have to return home. What'll they do then?"
"Everyone must be aware that we'll lose everything if someone disturbs the peace," she said, adding that authorities should find out who were "instigating the workers' leaders".
The prime minister said the payment of wages to garment factory workers did not stop because of steps taken by the government, such as stimulus package, cash aid and Covid-19 vaccination drive, although the countries buying Bangladeshi products are facing an economic crisis.
"[The foreign buyers] are losing their purchase power. The situation is worsening in the US and Europe with the prices rising. Many people are skipping meals there. Bangladesh is in a better position compared with them," she said, mentioning austerity measures like rationing of cooking oil in Britain.
Hasina said her Awami League party always worked to bring stability. "Still there have been efforts to topple our government."
"The country is experiencing development because democracy has prevailed since 2008 for the first time after independence."
She said the government is using subsidies to keep commodity prices down. "We raised the reserves to $48 billion. Now we are subsidising power, gas, agriculture and health with that fund. No country has done it. We provided Covid vaccines for free."
"If someone still tries to create disturbances, tries to bring the country to a halt, what'll happen to the general public?"
The prime minister said the government is focusing on the rural economy. She urged the residents of the rural areas not to leave any land uncultivated as the world is facing a food crisis.
She urged everyone to be economical. "The government can't do everything. Citizens also have to do their bit."    -bdnews24.com


