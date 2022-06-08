

AIBL Executive Development Programme held

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R. Chowdhury was present as Chief Guest in the programme.

Director General of Bangladesh Institute for Professional Development Kazi Mohammad Mortuza Ali discussed about the topic on the Development programme. Presided by AIBTRI Director General Md. Abdul Awwal Sarker Deputy Managing Directors SM Jaffar, Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Muhammad Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan, Md. Abdullah Al Mamun and Senior Executives of the Bank participated the Development Programme.









A day long Executive Development Programme (EDP) on 'Bancassurance and Bancatakaful: Concepts, Products and Role of the Banks' organized by Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) Training and Research Institute was held at Al-Arafah Tower on 7 June, Tuesday, says a press release.Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R. Chowdhury was present as Chief Guest in the programme.Director General of Bangladesh Institute for Professional Development Kazi Mohammad Mortuza Ali discussed about the topic on the Development programme. Presided by AIBTRI Director General Md. Abdul Awwal Sarker Deputy Managing Directors SM Jaffar, Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Muhammad Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan, Md. Abdullah Al Mamun and Senior Executives of the Bank participated the Development Programme.