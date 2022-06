Banking Event

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Additional Managing Director M Shamsul Arefin and WALCART Ltd CEO Fahim Zaman Anik signing an agreement on behalf of their organisations in presence of their officials at the Bank's Head Office in the city recently. By this agreement all credit card holders of SBAC Bank will get 0% interest EMI facility (up to 12 months) by using SBAC Cards.