

Exim Bank opens Hajj Booth at Ashkona Camp

Director of Hajj Camp Md. Saiful Islam, GM (Transport) of Bangladesh Biman Shakil Miraj, Additional Managing Director of the Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain, Md. Humayun Kabir, Deputy Managing Director Jasim Uddin Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam and Senior executives of the bank were also present in the programme.

The pilgrims will get all information related to Hajj as well as exchange necessary foreign currency from this booth round-the-clock.







Exim Bank has opened a service booth at the Ashkona Hajj Camp to provide services to the pilgrims during the Hajj season. Recently Bank's Managing Director and CEO Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah opened the booth and presented gifts from the bank to the pilgrims who completed their pre-Hajj activities through Exim Bank, says a press release.Director of Hajj Camp Md. Saiful Islam, GM (Transport) of Bangladesh Biman Shakil Miraj, Additional Managing Director of the Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain, Md. Humayun Kabir, Deputy Managing Director Jasim Uddin Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam and Senior executives of the bank were also present in the programme.The pilgrims will get all information related to Hajj as well as exchange necessary foreign currency from this booth round-the-clock.