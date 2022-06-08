Int'l Steel Conference to be held in September

CHATTOGRAM, June 7: The 3rd International Steel and Raw Materials Conference - "Emerging Bangladesh" will be held on September 20 and 21 at Radisson-Blu Chattogram.

500 local and foreign delegates from 25 countries of Bangladesh and abroad will attend the conference.

A three-member delegation led by Sumit Agarwal, Director, Steel Mint Group of India, will arrive in Bangladesh on September 11.

The conference will be attended by the world's largest industrial machine manufacturers companies, industrial consultants, steel product users and engineers from various industry groups.

The conference will focus on used steel and raw materials, global steel products, quality of long and flat products, the scarcity and remediation of steel raw materials, and specialize in ship recycling scenarios.

Many countries including Germany, Australia, Turkey, India, Austria, Taiwan, China, Japan, USA and Bangladesh will participate in it.

Well known industrial companies of the country including PHP Family, BSRM, GPH Steel, KDS Group, Golden Steel, Rahim Steel, Anwar Steel, Bashundhara Steel will participate in it.

Experts will also give instructive speeches on how the industries developed in the country can produce their high quality products at the conference.

Two-day conference will be inaugurated by PHP Family Chairman Sufi Mohammad Mizanur Rahman. The conference is being organized by Steel mint Group, a joint venture between India and Bangladesh.













