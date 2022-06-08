Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 June, 2022, 12:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Int'l Steel Conference to be held in September

Published : Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, June 7: The 3rd International Steel and Raw Materials Conference - "Emerging Bangladesh" will be held on September 20 and 21 at Radisson-Blu Chattogram.
500 local and foreign delegates from 25 countries of Bangladesh and abroad will attend the conference.
A three-member delegation led by Sumit Agarwal, Director, Steel Mint Group of India, will arrive in Bangladesh on September 11.
The conference will be attended by the world's largest industrial machine manufacturers companies, industrial consultants, steel product users and engineers from various industry groups.
The conference will focus on used steel and raw materials, global steel products, quality of long and flat products, the scarcity and remediation of steel raw materials, and specialize in ship recycling scenarios.
Many countries including Germany, Australia, Turkey, India, Austria, Taiwan, China, Japan, USA and Bangladesh will participate in it.
Well known industrial companies of the country including PHP Family, BSRM, GPH Steel, KDS Group, Golden Steel, Rahim Steel, Anwar Steel, Bashundhara Steel will participate in it.
Experts will also give instructive speeches on how the industries developed in the country can produce their high quality products at the conference.
Two-day conference will be inaugurated by PHP Family Chairman Sufi Mohammad Mizanur Rahman. The conference is being organized by Steel mint Group, a joint venture between India and Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AIBL Executive Development Programme held
Banking Event
Exim Bank opens Hajj Booth at Ashkona Camp
Exim Bank opens Hajj Booth at Ashkona Camp
City Bank's credit rating moves upward
Int'l Steel Conference to be held in September
Customs strike halts freight at Benapole land port
Apple unveils message recall, other wish list features


Latest News
First time, cancer vanishes for 18 patients in drug trial
Kane's 50th England goal rescues draw with Germany
60 held in anti-drug drives in city
Fifa World Cup trophy in Dhaka
Two killed in Joypurhat road accident
DBC News producer's body found in Hatirjheel
Ctg depot fire death toll stands 44 as one more victim dies
US suggested to speak out against Russia: Envoy
Turkish passenger with rashes not a Monkeypox case
CSTO should become balancing factor in Euro-Atlantic region: Lavrov
Most Read News
Mob attack police in Dhaka, three injured
UK PM wins confidence vote but suffers big rebellion
Serbia expresses dissatisfaction with cancellation of Lavrov's visit
More Americans banned from entering Russia
Bangladesh Budget 36% transparent!
Japan to widen export sanctions against Russia: foreign ministry
Banks asked to provide transaction report to clients to prevent forgery
Germany to boost military mission in Lithuania
Fire burns 16 shops in City’s Merul Badda
Historic Six-Point Day today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft