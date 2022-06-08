BD mulling to ship potatoes to crises-hit Sri Lanka

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has promised that her country may provide potatoes to Sri Lanka amidst the ongoing crisis. The assurance was given by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during a meeting with the Secretary-General of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Esala Ruwan Weerakoon.

Weerakoon paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister of Bangladesh at Ganabhaban. Sheikh Hasina on Sunday urged the South Asian countries to work together in the fight against poverty, describing it as the main enemy in the region.

"We, the countries in this region, should cooperate with each other. Many problems can be solved bilaterally," she told SAARC Secretary-General.

As Sri Lanka has been severely impacted by a weakening economy which has resulted in shortages of essential items, including food, and a spike in food prices, hindering families' access to affordable, healthy meals.

Even before the pandemic, malnutrition rates were high among children and women. Some 40 percent of primary-age children were too thin for their height.

Sri Lanka is going to receive a humanitarian potato aid package from neighboring Bangladesh to help mitigate severe shortages caused by the country's worst economic crisis in recent memory. They will be distributed among vulnerable families in different parts of the country.

She said Bangladesh has taken steps to grow more foods amid the global food problem following the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia war.

She said Bangladesh has taken steps to grow more foods amid the global food problem following the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia war.

Bangladeshi researchers are making efforts to develop different saline and drought-tolerant varieties of rice, said Sheikh Hasina. Weerakoon highly praised Bangladesh for its contribution to SAARC Agriculture Centre.

He said the pandemic is also responsible for the ongoing economic crisis in his country and appreciated the support Bangladesh has extended to the island nation.

Sri Lanka now needs fertilizer as the rice production dropped by 50% there, he added.

In the wake of the global food crisis, Bangladesh has proposed to strengthen the SAARC food bank.

The proposal was made when visiting SAARC Secretary-General Esala Ruwan Weerakoon met the high ups of the foreign ministry on Monday.

Commenting on the proposal, State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam said Bangladesh highlights the need for a concerted effort among regional countries to absorb the shock of the current crisis.

"We have earlier contributed to the food bank and are ready to continue the move," he said adding that presently Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are in dire need of agriculture inputs.

As the Ukraine war and the pandemic have ignited a global food shortage, Bangladesh urged the SAARC to initiate innovative steps to get respite from it. "We have extended our cooperation to Sri Lanka and are ready to help further under the SAARC umbrella," he added.

Referring to his meeting with the SAARC Secretary-General he said that both of them agreed to expedite collective action to combat the food and economic crisis in the region.

Sri Lanka in March this year showed interest in importing potatoes from Bangladesh preferring the barter system in this regard.

The island nation's then Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage expressed his interest during a meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart Muhammad Abdur Razzaque at InterContinental Dhaka, the Ministry of Agriculture said in a press release.

The meeting was held prior to the 36th Session of the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization) Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific which will end on Friday.

Razzaque said Bangladesh will consider the possibility of the barter system in exporting potatoes. He also put emphasis on increasing bilateral cooperation with the Coconut Research Institute of Sri Lanka. -Northeast Now











