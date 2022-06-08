Up to 12 per cent discount at SSLCOMMERZ-bKash Fruit Fest

In this season of variety of fruits, SSLCOMMERZ and bKash have brought exciting discount offer for the customers on purchasing fruits like mangoes, litchis, jackfruits, pineapples, etc. from different online marketplaces.

Customers can avail up to 12% discount on bKash payment using SSLCOMMERZ payment gateway while buying fruits from 'Rajshahir Aam', 'Shashya Prabartana', 'Parmeeda', 'Royal Fruitz', 'Kodu', 'Rajshahi Shop', 'Red Grocer' and 'Organic O', says a press release.

A customer can get maximum BDT 200 on each order at 'Rajshahir Aam' and 'Kodu', BDT 300 at 'Shashya Prabartana', 'Parmeeda', and BDT 500 at 'Royal Fruitz'.

To avail the offer, a customer has to buy fruits of minimum BDT 500 from Parmeeda and BDT 3,000 from Shashya Prabartana. They can avail the discount as many times as they want during the campaign period. Details of the offer is available in this link -https://www.bkash.com/ssl_fruitfestival.

After selecting products from the merchants, customers need to select bKash as payment option through SSLCOMMERZ. In next step, they can complete payment by entering number, OTP and PIN.























