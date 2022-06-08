Unique Hotel re-appoints Shakawath Hossain as CEO



Shakawath Hossain

Shakawath is the professional in the industry to be assigned such a role of managing 3 leading hotel brands in Bangladesh as the CEO of the hospitality service provider company in the country -Unique Hotel and Resorts PLC.

Shakawath is a veteran contributor and leader in the Hospitality and Tourism Industry of Bangladesh with over 20+ years of experience working in multiple leadership roles for the Marriott International and Starwood Hotels and Resorts.

He was also appointed as the youngest Resident Manager by Marriott International for The Westin Dhaka where he acted as the General Manager and led the team to generate the highest revenue and also win multiple international and local awards for the hotel from 2017 till 2019. For his superlative contribution, he was appointed as the CEO of Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC back in 2019.

In 2020, he left his role to join StarkTree Group, a private sector high potential conglomerate, as their CEO.

At The Westin Dhaka, Shakawathwas also the first Bangladeshi national who worked three years in various leadership positions - Resident Manager, Director of Operations, Director of Rooms and Director of Operational Excellence.

Under his supervision, The Westin Dhaka became the top 3 hotels in the region in terms of ADR and RevPAR in Asia Pacific.

He has won many accolades throughout his career for achieving exceptional results and recently he was recognized as a winner in Asian Curry Award 2021, for his impactful contribution, influence and leadership in the industry.

He also holds a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) degree in Tourism and Hospitality from the University of Dhaka.In his free time, he loves researching on various topics in Hospitality and Tourism and also enjoys exploring new destinations with his family.













