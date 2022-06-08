Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 June, 2022, 12:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Huawei, Golden Harvest to boost industrial growth

Published : Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

Huawei Technologies and Golden Harvest will work together in Bangladesh to help every industry achieve higher business growth and significantly cut operation costs.
Abdul Huque, director of Golden Harvest, and Alex Li, director of Huawei Bangladesh, recently signed an agreement in Dhaka.
Under the deal, Golden Harvest Info Tech, a wing of Golden Harvest, will provide cloud solutions, software as a service (SaaS) and infrastructure as a service (IaaS) to different verticals like other cloud partners of Huawei Bangladesh.
Alex Li said: "In Asia-Pacific, Huawei has established partnerships with nearly 10,000 enterprises and cloud partners and plans to invest $100 million in the Spark startup ecosystem. Huawei wants to work intensively on digital power and cloud in Bangladesh. I believe this partnership will help the industries of Bangladesh to get a better cloud solution more conveniently."
Abdul Huque said: "With Huawei's leading cloud solution, we will be able to develop a comprehensive cloud ecosystem in Bangladesh."
In Bangladesh, the government, Robi, IFAD Autos, bdjobs.com, Rokomari.com, Daily Star, DBC News, Ekattor TV, Symphony Softech, New Zealand Dairy, Ajkerdeal.com, Perfee, deliveryTIGER, UNITEX, and Flora Telecom are using Huawei Cloud.
Also, Huawei provided cloud service for the launch of the virtual Amar Ekushey Boi Mela last February so that the visitors and interested people can access all information related to the fair through a website.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AIBL Executive Development Programme held
Banking Event
Exim Bank opens Hajj Booth at Ashkona Camp
Exim Bank opens Hajj Booth at Ashkona Camp
City Bank's credit rating moves upward
Int'l Steel Conference to be held in September
Customs strike halts freight at Benapole land port
Apple unveils message recall, other wish list features


Latest News
First time, cancer vanishes for 18 patients in drug trial
Kane's 50th England goal rescues draw with Germany
60 held in anti-drug drives in city
Fifa World Cup trophy in Dhaka
Two killed in Joypurhat road accident
DBC News producer's body found in Hatirjheel
Ctg depot fire death toll stands 44 as one more victim dies
US suggested to speak out against Russia: Envoy
Turkish passenger with rashes not a Monkeypox case
CSTO should become balancing factor in Euro-Atlantic region: Lavrov
Most Read News
Mob attack police in Dhaka, three injured
UK PM wins confidence vote but suffers big rebellion
Serbia expresses dissatisfaction with cancellation of Lavrov's visit
More Americans banned from entering Russia
Bangladesh Budget 36% transparent!
Japan to widen export sanctions against Russia: foreign ministry
Banks asked to provide transaction report to clients to prevent forgery
Germany to boost military mission in Lithuania
Fire burns 16 shops in City’s Merul Badda
Historic Six-Point Day today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft