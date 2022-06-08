Huawei, Golden Harvest to boost industrial growth

Huawei Technologies and Golden Harvest will work together in Bangladesh to help every industry achieve higher business growth and significantly cut operation costs.

Abdul Huque, director of Golden Harvest, and Alex Li, director of Huawei Bangladesh, recently signed an agreement in Dhaka.

Under the deal, Golden Harvest Info Tech, a wing of Golden Harvest, will provide cloud solutions, software as a service (SaaS) and infrastructure as a service (IaaS) to different verticals like other cloud partners of Huawei Bangladesh.

Alex Li said: "In Asia-Pacific, Huawei has established partnerships with nearly 10,000 enterprises and cloud partners and plans to invest $100 million in the Spark startup ecosystem. Huawei wants to work intensively on digital power and cloud in Bangladesh. I believe this partnership will help the industries of Bangladesh to get a better cloud solution more conveniently."

Abdul Huque said: "With Huawei's leading cloud solution, we will be able to develop a comprehensive cloud ecosystem in Bangladesh."

In Bangladesh, the government, Robi, IFAD Autos, bdjobs.com, Rokomari.com, Daily Star, DBC News, Ekattor TV, Symphony Softech, New Zealand Dairy, Ajkerdeal.com, Perfee, deliveryTIGER, UNITEX, and Flora Telecom are using Huawei Cloud.

Also, Huawei provided cloud service for the launch of the virtual Amar Ekushey Boi Mela last February so that the visitors and interested people can access all information related to the fair through a website. -UNB







