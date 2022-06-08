Reemi's sanitary products eye to penetrate East Europe



Emily Au-Young

Manawat?-Whanganui, is a region in the lower half of the North Island of New Zealand.

Emily Au-Young, co-founder of Reemi, which makes sustainable, reusable, self-disinfecting women's hygiene products, has been busy travelling between Hungary, Poland and the United Kingdom.

She is eager for her charitable enterprise to assist women in Ukraine, as well as the growing number of refugees in bordering nations.

Au-Young, who was in May named among Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list, first encountered period poverty in 2015 while working for a Hong Kong-based not-for-profit covering the Syrian crisis.

Later Reemi strived to improve access for women working in Bangladesh's garment factories, after research found 80% of women there didn't have access to sanitary pads.

"It's been kinda crazy. We've had a huge couple of years," she said, admitting she barely had time to let the recognition from Forbes sink in.

"We've just completed further research into the garment industry. We did a pilot with the University of Munich, we've had AS Colour work out the design that people resonate with for our products."

Afroja is one of the many garment workers in Bangladesh who Reemi has helped aid in accessing viable women's health products.

The former Palmerston North Girls' High School student is looking to take Reemi beyond Bangladesh.

As well as Eastern Europe she is targeting Vanuatu, keen to make period products accessible to disabled women in the developing island nation.

"We want to work with more factories and garment workers in Bangladesh, and we're in lots of different conversations with corporates at the moment.

"But we want to pilot our work into new areas such as refugee crises, disaster areas, etc."

Navigating the cultural sensitivities of Bangladesh, a predominately Muslim nation, has been among the biggest challenges.

"So much of our research was unpacking the taboos and social norms. Speaking to the garment workers, one of the key barriers was how shopkeepers are exclusively men. So they have to deal with a man when they buy these products, which can be a big barrier. "We found local partners on the ground, and we came in to support them, as opposed to barging in with our great resources. It's very much locals being the face of the work, so we've been very aware to avoid any situations of chauvinism or tasteless photo ops." -stuff.co.nz

















A Manawat? entrepreneur and activist who has made sanitary products more easily accessible for factory workers in Bangladesh, now has her sights set on communities in crisis in Eastern Europe.Manawat?-Whanganui, is a region in the lower half of the North Island of New Zealand.Emily Au-Young, co-founder of Reemi, which makes sustainable, reusable, self-disinfecting women's hygiene products, has been busy travelling between Hungary, Poland and the United Kingdom.She is eager for her charitable enterprise to assist women in Ukraine, as well as the growing number of refugees in bordering nations.Au-Young, who was in May named among Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list, first encountered period poverty in 2015 while working for a Hong Kong-based not-for-profit covering the Syrian crisis.Later Reemi strived to improve access for women working in Bangladesh's garment factories, after research found 80% of women there didn't have access to sanitary pads."It's been kinda crazy. We've had a huge couple of years," she said, admitting she barely had time to let the recognition from Forbes sink in."We've just completed further research into the garment industry. We did a pilot with the University of Munich, we've had AS Colour work out the design that people resonate with for our products."Afroja is one of the many garment workers in Bangladesh who Reemi has helped aid in accessing viable women's health products.The former Palmerston North Girls' High School student is looking to take Reemi beyond Bangladesh.As well as Eastern Europe she is targeting Vanuatu, keen to make period products accessible to disabled women in the developing island nation."We want to work with more factories and garment workers in Bangladesh, and we're in lots of different conversations with corporates at the moment."But we want to pilot our work into new areas such as refugee crises, disaster areas, etc."Navigating the cultural sensitivities of Bangladesh, a predominately Muslim nation, has been among the biggest challenges."So much of our research was unpacking the taboos and social norms. Speaking to the garment workers, one of the key barriers was how shopkeepers are exclusively men. So they have to deal with a man when they buy these products, which can be a big barrier. "We found local partners on the ground, and we came in to support them, as opposed to barging in with our great resources. It's very much locals being the face of the work, so we've been very aware to avoid any situations of chauvinism or tasteless photo ops." -stuff.co.nz