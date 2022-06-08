Video
ActionAid holds 2-day resilience festival from tomorrow

Published : Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Desk

ActionAid Bangladesh (AAB) is set to celebrate the resilience of communities of Bangladesh and the country's glorious heritage, culture, and traditions through a 2-days long festival, titled 'Festival of Resilience: People, Planet and Possibilities.' Centering around the strength of Bangladesh's people to strive and rise against all odds, the festival aims to encourage celebration and participation among communities in recognition of their stories of resilience.
The festival shall take place on Thursday and Friday at the Dhaka's "NCC" (Naveed's Comedy Club) at Gulshan 2, says a press release.
For decades, people of Bangladesh have faced countless challenges, such as, climate and human-induced disasters, inequalities, economic instability, refugee crisis and pandemic.
But every time, the mass bounced back with the power of resilience and survived with a renewed vigor. Very recent example would be the last two years, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the collective effort of the people of this country helped communities to stay hopeful and agile, despite all the uncertainties and despair.
This innate quality and resilience of people is worth celebrating and hence ActionAid Bangladesh is organizing this festival. Through a wide and immersive range of activities, the festival will help to celebrate the people, their strength, joy, and solidarity.


