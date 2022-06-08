New Berger Experience Zone opens in Jhenaidah

Video
Published : Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211
Business Desk

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL) has inaugurated its latest Berger Experience Zone in Jhenaidah to provide a one-stop painting solution to all painting requirements.
The leading paints solutions brand of the country has expanded its service of excellence further in the southwestern parts of the country, as it opened this franchised outlet under the dealer "Sourav Traders" at Bangabandhu Road, Ukilbar Market, Jhenaidah, says a press release.
Among the Berger officials present at the inauguration event were - Abul Kasem Mohammad Sadeque Nawaj, General Manager-Sales; Md. Ata I Muneer, Divisional Sales Manager; and Shakil M Humayun, Branch Manager, Khulna Branch.
Abul Kasem Mohammad Sadeque Nawaj, General Manager-Sales, BPBL, said, "With the inauguration of a new Experience Zone in Jhenaidah, we expect to reach more people with our industry-leading paint solutions. Choosing the right type of paint holds immense significance when it comes to renovating or planning ideas for a house or office interior.
"Therefore, often, we feel confused about picking the perfect kind of paint for walls. Now, as we have introduced a new franchised outlet in Jhenaidah, customers can enjoy world-class one-stop paint solutions of Berger, including expert consultation."      
The core objective of Berger Experience Zones is to offer Berger's comprehensive painting solutions to the maximum possible consumers across the nation. The outlets provide various services, such as hundreds of color shades and vibrant palettes, and resolve all sorts of paint-related queries for common customers. People interested can resolve their queries regarding service requisition cleared by calling their call center at 08000-123456.


