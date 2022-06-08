Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 June, 2022, 12:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

3-day Dhaka Motor Shows to open on June 23

Published : Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 253
Business Correspondent

3-day Dhaka Motor Shows to open on June 23

3-day Dhaka Motor Shows to open on June 23

The "15th Dhaka Motor Show-2022," to be organized by CEMS Global USA will open on June 23 in the city.  The disclosure was made at a press briefing at Economic Reporters Forum Tuesday by Meherun N. Islam, President and Group Managing Director of CEMS Global USA & Asia-Pacific.  
This three-day event will take place from June 23--25 at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), Kuril, Dhaka. The exhibitions will be open to public every day from 10.30 am to 9.00 pm
S. S Sarwar, Group CEO, CEMS Global, USA & Asia Pacific, and Tanveer Qamrul Islam, CEMS Global's Executive Director were also present. Meherun Islam said this iconic motor show is returning after two years with a massive celebration of the automotive sector, featuring brand new cars and motorcycles.
The 15 Dhaka Motor Show 2022" includes "6th Dhaka bike Show 2022", "5th Dhaka Auto Parts Show 2022", "4th Dhaka Commercial Automotive Show 2022".
Shoeb Ahrned, Divisional Director - Suzuki Motorbikes Ltd (Platinum Sponsor 6th Dhaka Bike Show 2022), and Ameen Mahmood, Manager - Marketing Communication, Energypac Power Generation I.td (Platinum Sponsor -- 4th Dhaka Commercial Automotive Show 2022) were also present.
Meherun N.Islam, said "Dhaka Motor Show could not be organized in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic of COVID- 19. Now the pandemic has subsided, we want to make a comeback and this year our organization, CEMS-Global, going to mark the 30th anniversary of founding. So, we are planning to organize a huge-scale Dhaka Motor Show.
The only international automotive exhibition in Bangladesh "15th Dhaka Motor Show", "6th Dhaka Bike Show", "5th Dhaka Auto parts Show" and "4th Dhaka Commercial Automotive Show" will be jointly held at the same time.
Various brands will participate in the event through 530 booths and more than 200 companies from across '15 countries including Germany, Italy, France, the United States, Japan, India, and Malaysia.
Suzuki Motorbikes is the platinum sponsor of the 6th Dhaka Motor Show. Energypac is the Platinum Sponsor for the "4th Dhaka Commercial Automotive Show's.  CEMS Global USA has been a leading organizer of multinational exhibitions and shows in South and Southeast Asia for more than 30 years.
Aimed at accelerating the rapidly expanding automotive and auto-component sector in Bangladesh, the show will enable buyers, visitors, and entrepreneurs to get acquainted with brand new cars, parts, accessories, and new technologies. The exhibition will serve as a one-stop platform for the motor industry.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AIBL Executive Development Programme held
Banking Event
Exim Bank opens Hajj Booth at Ashkona Camp
Exim Bank opens Hajj Booth at Ashkona Camp
City Bank's credit rating moves upward
Int'l Steel Conference to be held in September
Customs strike halts freight at Benapole land port
Apple unveils message recall, other wish list features


Latest News
First time, cancer vanishes for 18 patients in drug trial
Kane's 50th England goal rescues draw with Germany
60 held in anti-drug drives in city
Fifa World Cup trophy in Dhaka
Two killed in Joypurhat road accident
DBC News producer's body found in Hatirjheel
Ctg depot fire death toll stands 44 as one more victim dies
US suggested to speak out against Russia: Envoy
Turkish passenger with rashes not a Monkeypox case
CSTO should become balancing factor in Euro-Atlantic region: Lavrov
Most Read News
Mob attack police in Dhaka, three injured
UK PM wins confidence vote but suffers big rebellion
Serbia expresses dissatisfaction with cancellation of Lavrov's visit
More Americans banned from entering Russia
Bangladesh Budget 36% transparent!
Japan to widen export sanctions against Russia: foreign ministry
Banks asked to provide transaction report to clients to prevent forgery
Germany to boost military mission in Lithuania
Fire burns 16 shops in City’s Merul Badda
Historic Six-Point Day today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft