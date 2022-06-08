

3-day Dhaka Motor Shows to open on June 23

This three-day event will take place from June 23--25 at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), Kuril, Dhaka. The exhibitions will be open to public every day from 10.30 am to 9.00 pm

S. S Sarwar, Group CEO, CEMS Global, USA & Asia Pacific, and Tanveer Qamrul Islam, CEMS Global's Executive Director were also present. Meherun Islam said this iconic motor show is returning after two years with a massive celebration of the automotive sector, featuring brand new cars and motorcycles.

The 15 Dhaka Motor Show 2022" includes "6th Dhaka bike Show 2022", "5th Dhaka Auto Parts Show 2022", "4th Dhaka Commercial Automotive Show 2022".

Shoeb Ahrned, Divisional Director - Suzuki Motorbikes Ltd (Platinum Sponsor 6th Dhaka Bike Show 2022), and Ameen Mahmood, Manager - Marketing Communication, Energypac Power Generation I.td (Platinum Sponsor -- 4th Dhaka Commercial Automotive Show 2022) were also present.

Meherun N.Islam, said "Dhaka Motor Show could not be organized in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic of COVID- 19. Now the pandemic has subsided, we want to make a comeback and this year our organization, CEMS-Global, going to mark the 30th anniversary of founding. So, we are planning to organize a huge-scale Dhaka Motor Show.

The only international automotive exhibition in Bangladesh "15th Dhaka Motor Show", "6th Dhaka Bike Show", "5th Dhaka Auto parts Show" and "4th Dhaka Commercial Automotive Show" will be jointly held at the same time.

Various brands will participate in the event through 530 booths and more than 200 companies from across '15 countries including Germany, Italy, France, the United States, Japan, India, and Malaysia.

Suzuki Motorbikes is the platinum sponsor of the 6th Dhaka Motor Show. Energypac is the Platinum Sponsor for the "4th Dhaka Commercial Automotive Show's. CEMS Global USA has been a leading organizer of multinational exhibitions and shows in South and Southeast Asia for more than 30 years.

Aimed at accelerating the rapidly expanding automotive and auto-component sector in Bangladesh, the show will enable buyers, visitors, and entrepreneurs to get acquainted with brand new cars, parts, accessories, and new technologies. The exhibition will serve as a one-stop platform for the motor industry.



















