Wednesday, 8 June, 2022, 12:57 PM
Connectivity always a priority: BIMSTEC Secy Gen

Published : Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

BIMSTEC Secretary General Tenzin Lekphell has hoped that the member states will take advantage of the recently adopted master plan for connectivity and implement its components to achieve their aspiration of a truly connected Bay of Bengal region.
"Connectivity has always been a priority for the region," he said while addressing the BIMSTEC Day reception at a city hotel Monday.
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen joined the reception virtually from Hungary as the chief guest.
Planning Minister MA Mannan, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, representatives of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) member states, diplomats stationed in Dhaka, foreign affairs experts and economists were present.
Momen hoped BIMSTEC would become a smarter and result-oriented regional organisation by boosting connectivity and ensuring free mobility of people, goods and services.
This year's BIMSTEC Day celebration is special as the member states are celebrating their silver jubilee anniversary.
The BIMSTEC secretary general reaffirmed the Secretariat's commitment to work hand-in-hand with all member states, at all times, to pursue the goals and objectives of BIMSTEC as envisioned by the member states.
BIMSTEC, a regional organisation, was established on 6 June 1997 with the signing of the Bangkok Declaration.
Initially known as BIST-EC (Bangladesh-India-Sri Lanka-Thailand Economic Cooperation), the organisation now comprises seven member states with the admission of Myanmar on 22 December 1997, and Bhutan and Nepal in February 2004.    -UNB


