Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 June, 2022, 12:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Garment workers to get cards for buying essentials at lower price

Published : Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 260

Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour and Employment Ministry Shajahan Khan said that the government is considering issuing cards for garment workers through which they could purchase essentials at lower prices.
"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken into consideration the issuing of 'cards' for garment workers in a bid to lower their difficulties amidst the price hike of essentials. Showing this card, workers will get the opportunity to buy daily necessities at lower prices," said a press release quoting him as saying.
Shajahan, also presidium member of Bangladesh Awami League and former shipping minister, made the announcement while speaking as chief guest at a meeting of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) under the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Monday.
DIFE Additional Inspector General Mina Masud Uzzaman presided over the meeting held aiming at discussing the issue of labour dissatisfaction and resolving the agitation of garment workers in Mirpur and Uttara demanding increasing wages.
Shajahan asked the authorities concerned to keep factories open as usual from Tuesday and the workers to join their workplaces as well.
State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian, on her return from abroad will take initiative within the quickest possible time to form a 'minimum wage board' for increasing the wages of the workers, he further said.
The meeting was attended among others by BGMEA first Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam, Jatiya Sramik League Executive President Md Alauddin Miah, Jatiya Garment Sramik Federation President Amirul Haque Amin, Garment Trade Union Center President Mantu Ghosh, Member Secretary of Garment Sramik Samannay Parishad Abul Hossain, IBC Member Secretary Rashedul Alam Raju, Bangladesh Jatiya Garment Sramik Karmachari League President Sirajul Islam Rony and Sramik leaders Lima Ferdous, Lovely Yeasmin, Sultana Begum and Mariom Begum.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AIBL Executive Development Programme held
Banking Event
Exim Bank opens Hajj Booth at Ashkona Camp
Exim Bank opens Hajj Booth at Ashkona Camp
City Bank's credit rating moves upward
Int'l Steel Conference to be held in September
Customs strike halts freight at Benapole land port
Apple unveils message recall, other wish list features


Latest News
First time, cancer vanishes for 18 patients in drug trial
Kane's 50th England goal rescues draw with Germany
60 held in anti-drug drives in city
Fifa World Cup trophy in Dhaka
Two killed in Joypurhat road accident
DBC News producer's body found in Hatirjheel
Ctg depot fire death toll stands 44 as one more victim dies
US suggested to speak out against Russia: Envoy
Turkish passenger with rashes not a Monkeypox case
CSTO should become balancing factor in Euro-Atlantic region: Lavrov
Most Read News
Mob attack police in Dhaka, three injured
UK PM wins confidence vote but suffers big rebellion
Serbia expresses dissatisfaction with cancellation of Lavrov's visit
More Americans banned from entering Russia
Bangladesh Budget 36% transparent!
Japan to widen export sanctions against Russia: foreign ministry
Banks asked to provide transaction report to clients to prevent forgery
Germany to boost military mission in Lithuania
Fire burns 16 shops in City’s Merul Badda
Historic Six-Point Day today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft