Garment workers to get cards for buying essentials at lower price

Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour and Employment Ministry Shajahan Khan said that the government is considering issuing cards for garment workers through which they could purchase essentials at lower prices.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken into consideration the issuing of 'cards' for garment workers in a bid to lower their difficulties amidst the price hike of essentials. Showing this card, workers will get the opportunity to buy daily necessities at lower prices," said a press release quoting him as saying.

Shajahan, also presidium member of Bangladesh Awami League and former shipping minister, made the announcement while speaking as chief guest at a meeting of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) under the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Monday.

DIFE Additional Inspector General Mina Masud Uzzaman presided over the meeting held aiming at discussing the issue of labour dissatisfaction and resolving the agitation of garment workers in Mirpur and Uttara demanding increasing wages.

Shajahan asked the authorities concerned to keep factories open as usual from Tuesday and the workers to join their workplaces as well.

State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian, on her return from abroad will take initiative within the quickest possible time to form a 'minimum wage board' for increasing the wages of the workers, he further said.

The meeting was attended among others by BGMEA first Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam, Jatiya Sramik League Executive President Md Alauddin Miah, Jatiya Garment Sramik Federation President Amirul Haque Amin, Garment Trade Union Center President Mantu Ghosh, Member Secretary of Garment Sramik Samannay Parishad Abul Hossain, IBC Member Secretary Rashedul Alam Raju, Bangladesh Jatiya Garment Sramik Karmachari League President Sirajul Islam Rony and Sramik leaders Lima Ferdous, Lovely Yeasmin, Sultana Begum and Mariom Begum.







