Wednesday, 8 June, 2022, 12:56 PM
Advance Search
Business

Flood-affected farmers get 6-month loan moratorium

Published : Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Six months loan moratorium facility would be applicable to direct disbursement of loans from banks and to bank loans to be disbursed through microcredit entities.
The timeframe of the six-month moratorium facility would be counted from Monday, the issuance date of the circular.
Besides, banks have also been asked to disburse fresh loans for agriculture, fishery, poultry and livestock based on demand and actual situation, said the BB circular.
The central bank also asked banks to disburse loans at 4 per cent interest from its Tk 3,000 crore refinance scheme to the flood-affected farmers in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Kishoreganj and Netrokona.
Banks have been also allowed to reschedule loans on easy down payment condition while rescheduling of loans would also be allowed without any down payment. Banks can also issue fresh loans to any farmers even if farmers already have overdue loan amount.
The central bank also asked banks not to file any fresh case against any farm loan defaulters. Instead, banks have been asked to take remedial measures to prevent loans from being written off.
At the same time, banks have also been instructed to settle existing cases based on bank-customer negotiation instead of reinforcing those cases. Ensuring smooth disbursement of loans for income-generating purposes was also listed among the BB's instructions.


