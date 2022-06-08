Video
$8.3m export apparels trapped at fire-gutted Ctg off dock

Published : Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

CHATTOGRAM, June 7:  BGMEA has listed products worth $8.3 million from 17 out of at least 50 apparel factories that stored goods for export at BM Container Depot.
The depot in Chattogram's Sitakunda has been devastated by a fire that started on Saturday night and continued to burn containers on Monday, killing at least 41 people.
"We've got information from 23 exporters and listed the goods of 17 of them. Not everything has been listed. And we're waiting for more information from at least 30 to 40 other companies," said Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, a vice-president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association.
Earlier, he said 400 containers storing garments were burnt in the inferno.
The products, some for H&M, MBH and Top Grade, were destined for Germany, New Zealand, the US, the UK, Canada, Denmark and the Netherlands.
A BM Depot official said 3,000 out of 4,300 containers at the depot were empty. The rest included 800 with goods for export and 450 with imported products.
