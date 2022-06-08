BNP blockade halts traffic in Khagrachhari

KHAGRACHHARI, June 7: A 24-hour blockade by the BNP in protest of the vandalism of ex-MP Wadud Bhuiyan's property has halted the movement of vehicles in Khagrachhari, causing suffering among tourists.

Long-distance bus services with Dhaka and other parts of the country have been suspended since Tuesday morning.

BNP leaders and activists were seen disrupting traffic in the morning. They marched in Mahajanpara, Bhanga Bridge, and Bailchari areas and set fire to tyres.

The protesters also blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram highway by cutting down trees. Later, security forces arrived and removed the protesters.

"The blockade has been going on since morning. Police personnel are working to prevent any kind of accident. Additional police have been deployed in the district Sadar," Khagrachhari Sadar Police Station chief Md Rashid said. -bdnews24.com