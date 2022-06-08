Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 June, 2022, 12:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

2,49,123 C-19 booster doses administered in Rangpur

Published : Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, June 7: More 2,49,123 booster doses of C-19 jabs were administered in Rangpur division on Monday on the third day of the weeklong C-19 booster dose campaign.
Health officials said a total of 2,67,437 more doses of C-19 jabs were administered on Monday raising the number of inoculated vaccines to two crore 87 lakh 58 thousand and 441 doses in the division.
Among the 2,67,437 doses of the jabs inoculated on Monday, 1,718 were administered as the first doses, 16,596 as the second doses and 2,49,123 as the booster doses.
"Till Monday, a total of 1,35,41,249 people got the first doses of C-19 jabs, and of them, 1,29,08,023 got the second doses and 23,09,169 got the booster doses," Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Abu Md. Zakirul Islam said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP blockade halts traffic in Khagrachhari
Monsoon showers likely
Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology gets National Environment Award-2020
2,49,123 C-19 booster doses administered in Rangpur
Thrust on ensuring safe food to reduce Hypertension risk
BCL leader held for assaulting policeman in Rajshahi
Officials’ death: BAEC observes 3 day mourning
USAID $38.5m new project to improve quality of early edn in Bangladesh


Latest News
Cancer vanishes in drug trial, study says
Kane's 50th England goal rescues draw with Germany
60 held in anti-drug drives in city
Fifa World Cup trophy in Dhaka
Two killed in Joypurhat road accident
DBC News producer's body found in Hatirjheel
Ctg depot fire death toll stands 44 as one more victim dies
US suggested to speak out against Russia: Envoy
Turkish passenger with rashes not a Monkeypox case
CSTO should become balancing factor in Euro-Atlantic region: Lavrov
Most Read News
Mob attack police in Dhaka, three injured
UK PM wins confidence vote but suffers big rebellion
Serbia expresses dissatisfaction with cancellation of Lavrov's visit
More Americans banned from entering Russia
Bangladesh Budget 36% transparent!
Japan to widen export sanctions against Russia: foreign ministry
Banks asked to provide transaction report to clients to prevent forgery
Germany to boost military mission in Lithuania
Fire burns 16 shops in City’s Merul Badda
Historic Six-Point Day today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft