2,49,123 C-19 booster doses administered in Rangpur

RANGPUR, June 7: More 2,49,123 booster doses of C-19 jabs were administered in Rangpur division on Monday on the third day of the weeklong C-19 booster dose campaign.

Health officials said a total of 2,67,437 more doses of C-19 jabs were administered on Monday raising the number of inoculated vaccines to two crore 87 lakh 58 thousand and 441 doses in the division.

Among the 2,67,437 doses of the jabs inoculated on Monday, 1,718 were administered as the first doses, 16,596 as the second doses and 2,49,123 as the booster doses.

"Till Monday, a total of 1,35,41,249 people got the first doses of C-19 jabs, and of them, 1,29,08,023 got the second doses and 23,09,169 got the booster doses," Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Abu Md. Zakirul Islam said.















