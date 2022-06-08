BCL leader held for assaulting policeman in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, June 7: Police arrested a local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) in a case over assaulting a police member in Puthia upazia of Rajshahi on Monday.

The arrestee was Naeem Hasan, general secretary of ward -2 Baneshwar union BCL and ex-vice president of Baneshwar Government College's BCL unit.

The injured policeman, Atiqur Rahman, works in Rajshahi district police.

Suhrawardy Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Puthia police station, said an easy-bike hit a human hauler carrying Naeem's father Monday afternoon while he was taking mangoes to Baneshwar College ground, leaving him injured.

Naeem came to the spot and saw a team of district police patrolling there. Suddenly, Naeem got furious and started beating policeman Atiqur mercilessly.

He was later rescued and admitted to Rajshahi District Police Lines Hospital.

Later, a sub-inspector (SI) filed a case against Naeem and his father over the attack on an on-duty police officer.

Legal action will be taken against him, said the OC.












