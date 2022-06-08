

Officials’ death: BAEC observes 3 day mourning

A mourning meeting and doa mahfil was held at Dr Anwar Hossain Auditorium at BAEC headquarters in the capital on Tuesday, says a press release.

Science and Technology Minister Yeafesh Osman was present as chief guest while Senior Secretary of the same ministry Ziaul Hasan was present as special guest.

BAEC Chairman Dr Md Azizul Haque presided over the function. Members of the commission, directors, scientists, officials took part in the programme.

Four people including three officials of BAEC were killed and 40 others injured in a collision among three vehicles at Boliarpur on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Savar on Sunday morning. A truck hit a bus from behind while it was taking a U-turn as a minibus with BAEC staff on board crashed into the larger bus head-on.











