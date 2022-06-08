Video
Wednesday, 8 June, 2022
USAID $38.5m new project to improve quality of early edn in Bangladesh

Published : Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

US Agency for International Development (USAID) will train teachers from 10,000 schools across Bangladesh to improve the country's quality of early education through the USAID's new five-year $38.5 million Esho Shikhi (Come and Learn) project.
USAID Mission Director Kathryn Stevens, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education (MoPME) Md Aminul Islam Khan and Director General of the Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) Alamgir Mohammed Monsurul Alam jointly launched the project at a programme at Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka on Tuesday.  
The new early education project will provide hands-on training to teachers in 15 target districts, enabling them to utilize more innovative and effective teaching-learning approaches to improve reading and learning skills among marginalized students in grades 1-5.  
The Esho Shikhi initiative will complement the Government of Bangladesh's Fourth Primary Education Development Program (PEDP4) and support the government's commitment to improving teachers' ability to deliver quality instruction in classrooms.  
The US agency will train master trainers, who will subsequently train teachers across the country and the project will direct train 20,000 teachers from 10,000 schools to enhance the quality of their teaching, while providing high-quality learning materials.
The Esho Shikhi project will also focus on engaging parents and communities to increase learning opportunities for their children outside of the classroom.  
It will also strengthen the capacity of community mentors to deliver quality education, and help communities mitigate hardships - including disasters or pandemics - to maintain continuous access and quality of education for their children.
"Improving learning opportunities and helping young Bangladeshi children succeed in school is a priority for USAID.  
Our main goal under the project is to unlock the full potential of young students in the classroom and help them achieve their dreams for a brighter future," said USAID Mission Director Kathryn Stevens.  
Senior Secretary Khan applauded USAID's partnership with the Ministry, and stated, "Though we have ensured a 98 percent enrollment rate, we need to focus on ensuring 100 percent enrollment of children, especially for children who are living in disadvantaged and marginalized communities.  
I hope the project will provide great support to the PEDP4 in engaging communities to support children's enrollment, reducing dropout, facilitating learning at school and at home, under the leadership of the Director General, DPE, and the PEDP4 programme."


