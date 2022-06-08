Video
Wednesday, 8 June, 2022
17 prisoners, 2 cops injured as bus hits prison van in Keraniganj

Published : Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

KERANIGANJ, June 7: A speeding bus lost control and hit a prison van, leaving 17 prisoners and two cops injured in front of Keraniganj Central Jail in Dhaka, police said on Tuesday.
The accident occurred around 7:30pm on Monday at Rajendrapur on Dhaka-Mawa highway when the van changed its lane to enter the jail premises, said Shahjaman, officer-in-charge of South Keraniganj police station. The van was transporting 37 old and new prisoners back to the jail after their court appearance in Dhaka city, said Shahjaman.
All the injured were from the prison van, he said.
Seriously injured prisoners Atikur,22, Atul,24, Munna,25, Murad,40, and Rumi,42, were admitted to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, he said.
Besides 12 other prisoners were given primary treatment at the jail hospital while the two cops were taken to Rajarbagh Police Lines Hospital.
The OC did not provide details about what happened to the bus.     -UNB


