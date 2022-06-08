Video
Yet another gas price hike

Published : Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108

Much to the frustration of helpless consumers, already panting with volatile kitchen market price hikes, the price of natural gas has taken a further leap. This will be effective from 1st of the running month. We think this decision of gas price hike in a crucial time that demands more compassion and cost effective treatment is no short of a cruel joke offered to ordinary people.

According to a report published, of late, in this daily, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission- BERC has announced 22.78 percent natural gas tariff hike for country's retail consumers, heedless to all oppositions from general users and trade bodies. Reportedly, the announcement of gas price hike came considering the subsidy of Tk 6,000crore in fiscal year 2021-2022.

As per fresh tariff chart, the household consumers will have to pay Tk 990 from existing Tk 925 a month for a single burner while it will charge the double burners Tk 1,080 from existing Tk 975. No doubt, low income people will have to throw their weight upon to tackle this cost escalation of gas amid skyrocketing price of almost all daily necessities.

However, the decision to not increase the price of CNG is good news. That said - CNG run industries and automobiles should now refrain from showing lame excuses to squeeze extra buck from passengers. However, we take the decision to increase gas price arbitrary and unacceptable.

The recent price hike only re-confirms of mismanagement, ubiquitous corruption and inefficiency of our gas sector is grappling with. In order to sustain the country's small and medium industries, keeping gas price within an affordable range is essential. This hike will surely push some industries important to keep national economy vibrant to the knee. Because, we have seen in the past how several mills and factories have closed down because of failing to afford various types of fuels including gas.

We believe under the adverse impact of the latest gas price, ongoing inflation will further aggravate in the country by badly hitting gas dependent industries. And amid rising manufacturing and production cost of almost everything, this decision would add an extra blow to the common people reeling from soaring price hike. Most importantly, it will hamper our efforts to turn the country's economy around from the pandemic aftershocks. To us, BERC's move to latest gas price hike is a result of poorly planned and ill managed energy policy on the part of authority concerned.

We expect conscience, compassion and reason to dictate the authorities for the greater interest of people. The only way to restore discipline in country's gas sector is holding all stakeholders accountable while removing all bad eggs from the basket.



