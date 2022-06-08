Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 June, 2022, 12:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Learning lessons on primary education from China

Published : Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 230

Dear Sir,
In China's education system, primary school teachers are the real masters of the ideal human children. Traditionally, there are several customs in China. 'Confucius Principle', which emphasizes the importance of values and ethics in education.

Emphasis is placed on children's creativity, sports, integrated learning methods, children's activities and teacher training. The 'Teacher's School Regulation' was enacted declaring primary schools and kindergartens to be effective functioning for primary teachers, focusing on providing politics, language, art, literature, mathematics, nutrition and health to children.

Classrooms are spacious enough and another room next to most of the classrooms, so that children can play or rest for a while.  A child can develop into an ideal human being by combining all the possibilities, intellectual condition, mental development, morality under Chinese system. And a mother and a teacher can make that work a reality. Primary school teachers are the real craftsmen in developing children as ideal human beings.

Ashikujaman Syed,
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,
Center for Research Innovation and evelopment (CRID)



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Learning lessons on primary education from China
Significance of Six-Point Movement in our national life
Food adulteration threatens health security
‘Culture Blindness’: Neo-colonialism versus cultural diversity
Climate injustice leads to public health disparities
Food price, anti-hoarding drive, corporate houses and media
Fire incident in Ctg container depot
Polythene-an extreme threat to environment


Latest News
Cancer vanishes in drug trial, study says
Kane's 50th England goal rescues draw with Germany
60 held in anti-drug drives in city
Fifa World Cup trophy in Dhaka
Two killed in Joypurhat road accident
DBC News producer's body found in Hatirjheel
Ctg depot fire death toll stands 44 as one more victim dies
US suggested to speak out against Russia: Envoy
Turkish passenger with rashes not a Monkeypox case
CSTO should become balancing factor in Euro-Atlantic region: Lavrov
Most Read News
Mob attack police in Dhaka, three injured
UK PM wins confidence vote but suffers big rebellion
Serbia expresses dissatisfaction with cancellation of Lavrov's visit
More Americans banned from entering Russia
Bangladesh Budget 36% transparent!
Japan to widen export sanctions against Russia: foreign ministry
Banks asked to provide transaction report to clients to prevent forgery
Germany to boost military mission in Lithuania
Fire burns 16 shops in City’s Merul Badda
Historic Six-Point Day today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft