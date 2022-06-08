Learning lessons on primary education from China

Dear Sir,

In China's education system, primary school teachers are the real masters of the ideal human children. Traditionally, there are several customs in China. 'Confucius Principle', which emphasizes the importance of values and ethics in education.



Emphasis is placed on children's creativity, sports, integrated learning methods, children's activities and teacher training. The 'Teacher's School Regulation' was enacted declaring primary schools and kindergartens to be effective functioning for primary teachers, focusing on providing politics, language, art, literature, mathematics, nutrition and health to children.



Classrooms are spacious enough and another room next to most of the classrooms, so that children can play or rest for a while. A child can develop into an ideal human being by combining all the possibilities, intellectual condition, mental development, morality under Chinese system. And a mother and a teacher can make that work a reality. Primary school teachers are the real craftsmen in developing children as ideal human beings.



Ashikujaman Syed,

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,

Center for Research Innovation and evelopment (CRID)

