

‘Culture Blindness’: Neo-colonialism versus cultural diversity



The things one does and the practices we are taught inform who we become. Culture is a broad term that encompasses beliefs, values, norms, behaviours, and overall can be understood as our "way of being." When one goes out into the world, one will come into contact with people from different backgrounds and walks of life. It's a good rule of thumb to honour cultural diversity with our actions.



Cultural diversity is synonymous with multiculturalism. Multiculturalism is usually defined as, "the view that cultures, races, and ethnicities, particularly those of minority groups, deserve special acknowledgment of their differences within a dominant political culture." It is a driving force of development, not only with respect to economic growth, but also as a means of leading a more fulfilling intellectual, emotional, moral and spiritual life. This is captured in the culture conventions, which provide a solid basis for the promotion of cultural diversity. Cultural diversity is thus an asset that is indispensable for poverty reduction and the achievement of sustainable development. At the same time, acceptance and recognition of cultural diversity - in particular through innovative use of Media, Information and Communications Technologies -are conducive to dialogue among civilizations and cultures, respect and mutual understanding.



We live in complex times, when complex solutions are needed and where 'a one solution' for all no longer works. Each form of diversity is different and requires its own management strategy to effectively integrate people. Diversity is a journey and, like any journey, requires careful navigation. 'Cultural Diversity' is worth celebrating. The world is filled with people who have different beliefs, religions, traditions, and ways of living. It is within our differences that we can find beauty. Both in educational and professional environments, cultural diversity benefit everyone. It paves the way to better problem-solving, more empathy and compassion, deepened learning, and approaches the world from various perspectives.



The loss of cultural diversity denotes a loss of a composite whole representing a people's historical experience, aspirations and world-view, deprive a people of their language, culture and spiritual values and they lose all sense of direction and purpose, resulting in insufficient diversification, destruction of human heritage and socio-cultural environment degradation.



The benefits of a culturally diverse workplace include: improving recruitment and retention of culturally diverse staff; increased creativity, drive, and innovation expanding the organizational scope and improving the ability to captivate new customers; having more resources to solve problems; creating new work and management styles; developing new types of personal relationships; and building support structures that better address diverse staff and customer needs.



But there are also challenges associated with culturally diverse workplace, which by manoeuvring, can be done with: negative stereotypes can interfere in the integration of multicultural teams, professional communication can be misunderstood or misinterpreted across cultures and languages, professional etiquette can vary across cultures, and conflicting working styles across teams.



The tendency to gloss over or ignore cultural differences gives rise to inadequate national and international policies for social and economic development. Ignorance of these differences may result from fear of political division, but unless domination is complete it is also likely to set up dissent, and ethnic and racial conflict. In its mildest form, programmes for educational, agricultural, industrial and other development may simply be less effective and more expensive.



‘Culture Blindness’: Neo-colonialism versus cultural diversity



When people uprooted by a Project were resettled by planning authorities who were insensitive to their cultural traditions, villages were split up and thousands of people from different ethnic backgrounds - speaking different languages, worshipping different gods and following different social customs were resettled together. The result was land disputes and outbreaks of violence.



One facet of ethnocentrism is worth mentioning: ethnocentrism is usually the attitude or ideology concerning the relationship between an individual's own group and other groups. Positive aspects of the subject's group are strongly emphasized while features and members of other groups are judged in terms of standards applicable to the subject's group, and are often denigrated. An easy rejection of the unfamiliar is characteristic of ethnocentrism which therefore makes it a component of prejudice. In pluralistic societies, ethnocentricity can be destructive to patriotism and good citizenship, and lead to exaggerated demands for cultural and political autonomy.



Consequences are also to be noted when certain anthropologists occasionally exhibit ethnocentric attitudes, as they evaluate the culture or behaviour of members of another society by the light of their own culture; neo-colonialism is supported by ethnocentric delineating 'modern civilization' from 'backwardness.' Nothing much reassuring is heard as the Cultural Diversity Day 2022 in the month of May passed in quiet observance.

Avik Gangopadhyay,

an author, columnist &

academic, writes

from Kolkata, India











Three-quarters of the world's major conflicts have a cultural dimension. Bridging the gap between cultures is urgent and necessary for peace, stability and development. Diversity means different things to different people. Diversity usually means one of three things: demographic diversity is tied to our identities of origin - characteristics that classify us at birth and that we will carry around for the rest of our lives; experiential diversity is based on life experiences that shape our emotional universe. Affinity bonds us to people with whom we share some of our likes and dislikes, building emotional communities. Experiential diversity influences we might call identities of growth; cognitive diversity makes us look for other minds to complement our thinking: what we might call identities of aspiration.The things one does and the practices we are taught inform who we become. Culture is a broad term that encompasses beliefs, values, norms, behaviours, and overall can be understood as our "way of being." When one goes out into the world, one will come into contact with people from different backgrounds and walks of life. It's a good rule of thumb to honour cultural diversity with our actions.Cultural diversity is synonymous with multiculturalism. Multiculturalism is usually defined as, "the view that cultures, races, and ethnicities, particularly those of minority groups, deserve special acknowledgment of their differences within a dominant political culture." It is a driving force of development, not only with respect to economic growth, but also as a means of leading a more fulfilling intellectual, emotional, moral and spiritual life. This is captured in the culture conventions, which provide a solid basis for the promotion of cultural diversity. Cultural diversity is thus an asset that is indispensable for poverty reduction and the achievement of sustainable development. At the same time, acceptance and recognition of cultural diversity - in particular through innovative use of Media, Information and Communications Technologies -are conducive to dialogue among civilizations and cultures, respect and mutual understanding.We live in complex times, when complex solutions are needed and where 'a one solution' for all no longer works. Each form of diversity is different and requires its own management strategy to effectively integrate people. Diversity is a journey and, like any journey, requires careful navigation. 'Cultural Diversity' is worth celebrating. The world is filled with people who have different beliefs, religions, traditions, and ways of living. It is within our differences that we can find beauty. Both in educational and professional environments, cultural diversity benefit everyone. It paves the way to better problem-solving, more empathy and compassion, deepened learning, and approaches the world from various perspectives.The loss of cultural diversity denotes a loss of a composite whole representing a people's historical experience, aspirations and world-view, deprive a people of their language, culture and spiritual values and they lose all sense of direction and purpose, resulting in insufficient diversification, destruction of human heritage and socio-cultural environment degradation.The benefits of a culturally diverse workplace include: improving recruitment and retention of culturally diverse staff; increased creativity, drive, and innovation expanding the organizational scope and improving the ability to captivate new customers; having more resources to solve problems; creating new work and management styles; developing new types of personal relationships; and building support structures that better address diverse staff and customer needs.But there are also challenges associated with culturally diverse workplace, which by manoeuvring, can be done with: negative stereotypes can interfere in the integration of multicultural teams, professional communication can be misunderstood or misinterpreted across cultures and languages, professional etiquette can vary across cultures, and conflicting working styles across teams.The tendency to gloss over or ignore cultural differences gives rise to inadequate national and international policies for social and economic development. Ignorance of these differences may result from fear of political division, but unless domination is complete it is also likely to set up dissent, and ethnic and racial conflict. In its mildest form, programmes for educational, agricultural, industrial and other development may simply be less effective and more expensive.The problem exists in industrialized countries as much as in developing countries, but it is probably more marked in the latter if only because of the preponderance of international aid. When international aid is given, it may follow national policy closely, but may also be based on considerations of ideological conflict between donor countries, on national policy models of the donor country, and generalized abstract study of conditions in the receiver country in relation to its own conditions.When people uprooted by a Project were resettled by planning authorities who were insensitive to their cultural traditions, villages were split up and thousands of people from different ethnic backgrounds - speaking different languages, worshipping different gods and following different social customs were resettled together. The result was land disputes and outbreaks of violence.One facet of ethnocentrism is worth mentioning: ethnocentrism is usually the attitude or ideology concerning the relationship between an individual's own group and other groups. Positive aspects of the subject's group are strongly emphasized while features and members of other groups are judged in terms of standards applicable to the subject's group, and are often denigrated. An easy rejection of the unfamiliar is characteristic of ethnocentrism which therefore makes it a component of prejudice. In pluralistic societies, ethnocentricity can be destructive to patriotism and good citizenship, and lead to exaggerated demands for cultural and political autonomy.Consequences are also to be noted when certain anthropologists occasionally exhibit ethnocentric attitudes, as they evaluate the culture or behaviour of members of another society by the light of their own culture; neo-colonialism is supported by ethnocentric delineating 'modern civilization' from 'backwardness.' Nothing much reassuring is heard as the Cultural Diversity Day 2022 in the month of May passed in quiet observance.Avik Gangopadhyay,an author, columnist &academic, writesfrom Kolkata, India