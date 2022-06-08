

Climate injustice leads to public health disparities



Children, the elderly, indigenous peoples, and those with preexisting health conditions are especially vulnerable to climate disruptions such as flooding, dangerous heat, drought, and poor air quality.



Environmental problems raise important issues of justice when these problems affect people's health prospects in systematically uneven ways, when people contribute to the problems in substantially unequal ways.



Vulnerability to negative impacts of climate change is unequally distributed and is influenced by a combination of personal (e.g., age, health status), social (gender, income, strength of social networks), and environmental factors.



Equity and climate justice are inherently linked in considering how resource-rich countries profoundly impact climate change, while resource-poor countries disproportionately bear the burden and health consequences.



Poverty, disenfranchisement, and gender are issues that we must confront.Due to wealth disparities, systemic racism, the legacy of redlining, poor land use in community planning and marginalized political influence, many communities face negative health consequences from polluting industries, natural disasters and climate change.



Current policies and systems fail to meet fundamental needs that would support resilience in overburdened communities that have traditionally been underrepresented in decision-making processes.



Decades of research provides solid evidence of disproportionate environmental health risks affecting communities of color, indigenous communities and low-income people across a variety of environmental hazards: lead, air pollution, chemical facilities, mining and climate change.



The distribution of risk leads to issues of justice, but so do the differing contributions to the problem. Future generations have not contributed any emissions, but they will enter a world filled with all the health risks associated with climate change.



Climate change effects on health will exacerbate inequities between rich and poor. Climate change will have its greatest effect on those who have the least access to the world's resources and who have contributed least to its cause.



Without mitigation and adaptation, it will increase health inequity especially through negative effects on the social determinants of health in the poorest communities.



The effects of climate change on health are inextricably linked to global development policy and concerns for health equity. Climate change also raises the issue of intergenerational justice.



The inequity of climate change-with the rich causing most of the problem and the poor initially suffering most of the consequences-will prove to be a source of historical shame to our generation if nothing is done to address it.



Population growth associated with social and economic transition will initially increase carbon emissions in the poorest countries, in turn exacerbating climate change unless rich countries, the major contributors to global carbon production, massively reduce their output.



Luxury emissions are different from survival emissions, which emphasizes the need for a strategy of contraction and convergence, whereby rich countries rapidly reduce emissions and poor countries can increase emissions to achieve health and development gain, both having the same sustainable emissions per person.



People's vulnerability also depends on their geographical location. People who live at low elevations near coasts, in drought-prone areas, and in cities where the climate is already hot will be at greater risk.



People's vulnerability depends, furthermore, on the qualities of the society in which they live.



People who live in high-income and well-governed societies will be, in general, are less vulnerable to the health risks of climate change, because these societies will have the resources and commitment to protect their citizens.



People will also be less vulnerable in communities with high levels of solidarity, civic engagement, and neighbourliness.



Addressing the impact climate change has on marginalized communities, for instance, shows how we can begin to tackle a large problem - climate change - with local solutions.



While climate change is most definitely a planet problem, no one will dispute that it is also a people problem filled with people-focused solutions. Across the world we can see how local organizations and governments move the needle in addressing their communities' needs.



The reduction of poverty and inequities in health is essential to the management of health effects of climate change. Vulnerability of poor populations will be caused by greater exposure and sensitivity to climate changes and reduced adaptive capacity.



Health-oriented and climate-orientated investments in food security, safe water supply, improved buildings, reforestation, disaster risk assessments, community mobilization, and essential maternal and child health and family planning services, will all produce dividends in adaptation to climate change.



The biggest sociopolitical challenge affecting the success of climate change mitigation is the lifestyle of those living in rich nations and a small minority living in poor nations, which is neither sustainable nor equitable.



Behavioural change will depend upon information, incentives, and emphasis on the positive benefits of low-carbon living. Sustainable consumption requires accessible information for all about carbon footprints arising from the lifecycle of economic products and our energy usage.



Viewed through the lens of human suffering, climate change is not only an environmental crisis but also an ethical and political one. Climate justice demands that those who cause harm, and especially those who benefit from that harm, bear primary responsibility for remediating it and for preventing further harm in the future.



While health professionals have worked tirelessly to address health care needs, we need a broader perspective to identify and act on the underlying causes of health disparities - especially those brought on by exposure to environmental hazards that are inherent in marginalized communities.



We need to focus on justice issues, specifically environmental justice issues, to fully address the health needs of these overburdened populations.



Climate injustice is a root cause of health inequities, and influences how children learn and grow. Environmental injustice amplifies-and is amplified by-economic, gender, and racial injustice across the globe. These are integrated problems that require integrated solutions.

Tanvir Ahmad, Urban Planner; Climate Change & Public Health Researcher















