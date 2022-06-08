

Food price, anti-hoarding drive, corporate houses and media



The government indeed has taken several futile steps to rein in the rising commodity prices and lastly it has started a risky measure of busting illegal stocks built by different entities including grain traders. During the anti-hoarding drive till June 2, last authorities fined some 115 entities of Tk 1,016,000 in 18 out of 64 districts of the country. Despite anti-hoarding drive, launched as per the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the prices have not come down, but in some areas it increased further, after the mobile court of the district and upazila administrations conducted the operations.



However, according to marketing experts, such drives often turn risky because, as the incumbent or the preceding governments could not develop an effective and adequate emergency food distribution system across the country. The existing mechanism of open market sales of commodities through the poorly structured the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) is not adequate to reach commodities to most consumers across the country, excepts some few pockets in major cities and urban centres.



The incumbent government and the consumers may fall in difficult situation if the traders take any harsh steps against the anti-hoarding drives and stops existing marketing operations, being enticed by a powerful cartel of the country.



A recent remark and accusation against some powerful corporate houses raised by the Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on June 2, last, indicates about the existence of an obnoxious cartel in the country's food grain marketing operations. The Food Minister on the day blamed six major industrial groups namely Square Group, Pran Group, City Group, Akij Group, Bashundhara Group, and ACI Group - for the sudden rise in rice prices and artificial crisis of rice in the local markets. Talking to journalists at his Secretariat, Dhaka office he said: "Some large corporate houses are procuring paddy and irregularities have been found in storing and packaging of rice by some of them and cases against Square Group and Akij Group have been filed. Necessary actions will be taken against hoarders in accordance with the 'Special Powers Act, 1974."



Sadhan Chandra Majumder also instructed the authorities concerned to ensure that the corporate companies cannot deal in paddy and rice, if they don't have their own rice mills. "Monitoring must be beefed up so that the companies that don't have own rice mills cannot take part in this business." The Minister alleged that the corporate houses have been involved in controlling the rice market amid soaring prices of the commodity. He said the drive will continue till the illegal hoarders are compelled to release their stocks to ease the market.



The Minister said the government will continue procurement of rice to ensure that farmers get a fair price for their crops and to ensure national emergency food stock. If necessary, rice will be imported by reducing the import tax along with wheat, he added. According to the traders, the government has raised the issue against the procurement of paddy by the companies, many years after they had started doing so. They wonder where had been the government and its licensing system when the companies started doing such business, by dint of which they have come in the limelight of business at home and abroad.



The trade circle thinks that the government is too late to ask the said corporate houses to set up their won grain grinding mills. So long their government and its officials have never thought that such large scale buying of rice and wheat from open market may hit the demand and supply issue causing adverse effect on prices. It seems that the government and its ministries have awaken when the local and global markets become de-stabled, beyond correction following Ukraine war erupted after the Coronavirus pandemic had played havoc in the world.



The food market in the country has become more volatile after a section of the media spread misleading information about probable food shortage, despite the country produced 35 million tonnes of rice over the last one year, sufficient to meet the whole requirement. Meanwhile the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) recently urged local traders not to increase prices of daily commodities illogically ahead of Eid-ul-Azha as it causes untold sufferings to people in general.



It is interesting to note that the country's wholesale and retail commodity markets are controlled by a section of traders, most of whom wearing beards, religious apparels and counting prayer beads look pious and during fasting month of Ramadan and ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha festivals they hike commodity prices on different lame excuses. FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin urged the government to monitor the market properly as unscrupulous traders creating artificial crisis hike prices specially ahead of religious and national festivals. He said there was no scarcity of commodities as there was good supply of rice, wheat and other commodities including edible oil, onion, in the market.



The concerned people think the allegations made by the Food Minister against all the six corporate houses should not be ignored by the relevant departments of the government, when a number of the senior directors and owners of some of renowned firms committed several grave crimes in the recent past. But the accused are lucky that despite filing of cases the law enforcers did not find any evidence of their culpable crimes.



As the law is said to be blind at most issues, the said offenders could not be brought to book as the blind laws did not see their committed crimes due to lack of evidences from witnesses, including the plaintiffs who dared to testify before the investigation or the court proceedings. As a result the law enforcers and the courts had nothing to do except throw the cases out of the files.



Of the several cases or complaints filed against some directors or owners of some corporate houses in the recent past, prompting a young kept woman to suicide at her living quarter, was the most prominent. The other well publicised case was an attempt to kill two senior bank officials at the Purbachal, in the capital Dhaka. Both the cases were either recorded by law enforcers or taken in cognisance by court, but did not get momentum due to lack of evidences.



The plaintiffs, victims and the proposed witnesses alleged that they did not get required cooperation from the print and visual media or the television channels of the country, in bringing the culprits to book. Probably the media was reluctant to save their huge income from those corporate houses, who in order to publish and telecast theirs advertisements pay bundles of cash to the media houses annually. Besides, those corporate houses pay huge amount of money to the journalist associations as subscriptions and hold media awards every year.

The writer is Business Editor,

The Daily Observer









