Four murdered in four districts

Four men have been murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Jashore, Chattogram, Jhalakati and Pabna, recently.

JASHORE: A youth was hacked to death in broad daylight in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Ashiqur Rahman Apu, 27, was the son of Habibur Rahman Hobi, a resident of Khaldhar road area in the upazila.

According to locals, Riyad, Yaad, Kuti and Ashraf hacked Apu and threw him on the ground. They then slaughtered him in broad daylight, leaving him severely injured.

He was rushed to Jashore General Hospital and, later, referred to Dhaka in a critical condition.

He succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhaka. It was learnt that Apu and his rival Riyad had been at loggerheads over establishing supremacy in the area.

Earlier, Apu killed another criminal Pappu two years back on June 7 in Borobazar area. To avenge the killing, Riyadh, Yaad, Kuti and Ashraf killed Apu, locals said.

However, police are trying to nab those involved in the incident, Inspector of Jashore Kotwali Police Station (PS) Moniruzzaman said.

CHATTOGRAM: A youth was stabbed to death by his friend in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Md Iqbal, 24, son of Nur Ahmed, was a resident of Paschim Alampur Khilpara area under Hathazari Municipality.

Police sources said Iqbal and his friend were locked into an altercation nearby the municipality railgate area at around 8:30pm. At one stage of the altercation, his friend stabbed Iqbal, leaving him severely injured.

Locals rescued him and rushed to Hathazari Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared on arrival.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hathazari PS Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to nab the accused.

JHALAKATI: A man was beaten to death by his elder brother in Nalchity Upazila of the district at dawn on Sunday.

Deceased Meshkat Talukder was the son of Amir Ali Talukder, a resident of TnT Road area under Nalchity Municipality.

Mehedi Hasan, elder brother of the deceased, surrendered to police at around 7am after confessing of killing his younger brother.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Mehedi Hasan beat up Meshkat at dawn over family feud, leaving him critically injured.

The family members rescued the injured and rushed him to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

He succumbed to his injuries shortly after being taken to the hospital.

Nalchity PS OC Ataur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this connection.

SANTHIA, PABNA: A man was hacked to death and another injured by miscreants in Santhia Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as A Matin, 50, son of Mahir Uddin alias Marhe, a resident of Putipara Village under Santhia Municipality.

The injured is Jewel, 40, son of late Khalilur Rahman, a resident of Sonatala Village under Nagdemra Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said A Matin along with Jewel was returning home after attending an invitation in a relative's house at around 9:30pm.

At that time, a group of eight to ten people attacked them and hacked the duo indiscriminately, leaving Matin dead on the spot and Jewel critically injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Sunday morning.

Injured Jewel was taken to Santhia Upazila Health Complex.

Police suspect that Matin might have been killed over previous enmity.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

A murder case was filed with Santhia PS accusing 19 people in this regard.

Following this, police arrested a man.

The arrested is Abu Sayeed.

Santhia PS OC Asif Mohammad Siddiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that they are trying to arrest those those involved in the killing.












