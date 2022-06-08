10.53 km repaired dam handed over to BWDB Khulna

KHULNA, June 7: Bangladesh Army here on May 30 handed over a total of 10.53 kilometre sustainable embankment to Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) after completion of reconstruction and repairing.

On behalf of Major General Md Nurul Anwar, General Officer Commanding of 55 Padatik Division and Area Commanader of Jashore Army, Brigadier General Mollah Md Quamruzzaman, Chief of 105 Padatik Brigade, handed it over to A K M Tahmidul Islam, Chief Engineer of the BWDB, through a function on Dawkbangla premises in Koyra Upazila, which adjacent to the Sunderbans.

Lieutenant Colonel Gazi Masud Md Mahenur, project director and commander of three-Engineer Battalions, Koyra Upazila Chairman S M Shafiqul Islam, UNO Animesh Biswas and officials of Army, RAB, BGB, and police, among others, were present.

Government has given charge to BD Army for repairing and reconstruction work at 21 points at the embankment in four unions in remote Koyra Upazila just after few days on May 20 in 2020. On the day, a devastating storm cyclone 'Amphan' damaged country's coastal belt areas including Koyra Upazila.

As per directive, the order of BD Army Chief, the 55 Padatik Division of Jashore Army, started reconstruction work in 2020.

According to Koyra Upazila Nirbahi Office (UNO) sources, over 51,000 houses were destroyed while at least 1.82 lakh people faces losses due to breaking of the embankment.

Koyra Upazila Chairman S M Shafiqul Islam said, over two lakh people in four upazilas of Khulna and Satkhira districts have got relief while huge shrimp enclosures, land and crops got protection.











