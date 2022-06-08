Downpour damages vegetable fields at Fulbari



A submerged vegetable field in Fulbari Upazila. photo: observer

A two-day's heavy rainfall was recorded in the upazila, which also created untold public suffering.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of marginal vegetable growers expressed their sheer apprehension over their submerged vegetable farms including that of pointed gourd and brinjal. They also reported chili field submergence.

The rainfall started in the afternoon on Saturday and it continued downpouring till Sunday noon.

Low-earning families suffered critical setback as their income earners couldn't go to daily work places amid the non-stop raining. The rainfall has also vitiated people of common class.

It has triggered water levels swelling in all rivers in the upazila. The people living on the river banks are in fear of flood.

A day-labourer Kasem Ali, 55, of Kurushaferusha area said, "We live on hand-to-mouth. The heavy raining stopped us from going to work."

Pull-cart Driver Bablu Chandra Ray, van-drivers Hakku Mia and Jahurul Haq echoed the same.

A vegetable grower of Kurushaferusha Village Siddique Mia, 52, said, his three bighas of jute fields have been submerged due to the downpour.

To remove rain water from his jute fields, he worked hard, but the submergence couldn't be tackled as raining continued. He is in fear of total damage of his jute fields.

The same tension is griping several hundreds of growers including Aruna Kanta and Ruhul Amin in the upazila.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension, due to the non-stop raining, a little damage is likely. But it is not known how many vegetable fields have gone under water.

This season chili has been cultivated on 30 herctares (ha), turmeric on 55 ha, taro root on five ha, arum taro on ten ha, ash gourd on 25 ha, pointed gourd on 35 ha, bottle gourd on ten ha, brinjal on 15 ha, okra on 30 ha, bitter gourd on 13 ha and jute leaf on 40 ha.

Fulbari Upazila Agriculture Officer Nilufa Yasmin confirmed the vegetable damage. "We are monitoring the damage. Besides, growers are given advice."

Acting Officer of Rajarhat Upazila Weather Observation (Agriculture and Synoptic) Office Abdus Sabur Mia said, 41 milimeter of rainfall was recorded in the district in the last 24 hours ending at 6am on Sunday.

The heavy rainfall is likely to continue during the few days, he added.











FULBARI, KURIGRAM, June 7: Low-income people in Fulbari Upazila of the district are in uttered disarray with their suspended income amid rainfall that also submerged vegetable fields.A two-day's heavy rainfall was recorded in the upazila, which also created untold public suffering.While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of marginal vegetable growers expressed their sheer apprehension over their submerged vegetable farms including that of pointed gourd and brinjal. They also reported chili field submergence.The rainfall started in the afternoon on Saturday and it continued downpouring till Sunday noon.Low-earning families suffered critical setback as their income earners couldn't go to daily work places amid the non-stop raining. The rainfall has also vitiated people of common class.It has triggered water levels swelling in all rivers in the upazila. The people living on the river banks are in fear of flood.A day-labourer Kasem Ali, 55, of Kurushaferusha area said, "We live on hand-to-mouth. The heavy raining stopped us from going to work."Pull-cart Driver Bablu Chandra Ray, van-drivers Hakku Mia and Jahurul Haq echoed the same.A vegetable grower of Kurushaferusha Village Siddique Mia, 52, said, his three bighas of jute fields have been submerged due to the downpour.To remove rain water from his jute fields, he worked hard, but the submergence couldn't be tackled as raining continued. He is in fear of total damage of his jute fields.The same tension is griping several hundreds of growers including Aruna Kanta and Ruhul Amin in the upazila.According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension, due to the non-stop raining, a little damage is likely. But it is not known how many vegetable fields have gone under water.This season chili has been cultivated on 30 herctares (ha), turmeric on 55 ha, taro root on five ha, arum taro on ten ha, ash gourd on 25 ha, pointed gourd on 35 ha, bottle gourd on ten ha, brinjal on 15 ha, okra on 30 ha, bitter gourd on 13 ha and jute leaf on 40 ha.Fulbari Upazila Agriculture Officer Nilufa Yasmin confirmed the vegetable damage. "We are monitoring the damage. Besides, growers are given advice."Acting Officer of Rajarhat Upazila Weather Observation (Agriculture and Synoptic) Office Abdus Sabur Mia said, 41 milimeter of rainfall was recorded in the district in the last 24 hours ending at 6am on Sunday.The heavy rainfall is likely to continue during the few days, he added.